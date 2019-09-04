The most beautiful campsites in Western Australia

Leah McLennan

Let’s face it, Western Australia has an abundance of picture-perfect spots where you can doze under a canopy of stars.

From the dramatic Kimberley region in the north to the talcum-white beaches of the South West, you’ll be spoiled for choice in this 2.6-million-square kilometre open-air playground.

To help you on your way, we’ve compiled a list of WA’s most beautiful camping spots that’ll have you driving to your local camping store quicker than you can say ‘eureka’.

Ningaloo Reef

Forget paying top dollar to sit around at the nearby exclusive safari camp: your own slice of paradise awaits at Osprey Bay for just $11 a night. Locals call this place ‘the aquarium’ and we promise you – it lives up to its nickname.

Situated above a rock-shelf shoreline, this campsite couldn’t boast a dreamier view: turquoise waters lapping at squeaky-clean sand. While away the time snorkelling, swimming, kayaking – or snoozing in the hammock. If you visit between late March and late June, you have the opportunity to swim with whale sharks.

Site facilities are basic – bush toilets and picnic tables. There’s no water or showers, so make sure you’re well stocked (and washed) before you arrive.

Cost: $11 adult per night, $3 child per night.

Karijini National Park

With over 6000 square kilometres of natural real estate, the Pilbara’s Karijini National Park really knows how to make the adventure seeker blush: a medley of gorges, massive mountains rising out of flat valleys and 2500-million-year-old rocks.

Situated 1200 kilometres from Perth, the park is about as remote as you can get – it won’t suit those who can’t live without mobile phone coverage. Dales Campground is one of two locations in the park where you can stay overnight. Site facilities are basic – bush toilets, barbecue sites and a small kiosk at the visitor’s centre.

From the campground you can walk to Dales gorge, where you can swim in the Fern Pool, stand under Fortescue Falls or hike to Circular Pool. Visit the park over the cooler months (between June and September).

Cost: $11 adult per night, $3 child per night.

Dampier Peninsula

Kooljaman at Cape Leveque is the oceanic host with the most! Situated on the Dampier Peninsula, 220 kilometres north of Broome and accessed via the partially unsealed Cape Leveque Road, Kooljaman is one of those magical WA coastal spots where red rock meets turquoise water.

Set up camp beneath a wooden shelter with palm-frond walls, ditch the shoes and watch the swoon-worthy stretches of sand and turquoise water as you poke the campfire.

With no mobile reception there’s no possibility of scrolling social media – instead spend your days swimming, fishing or reading a good book.

Cost: $50 unpowered campsites, $120 camping beach shelter.

Cape Le Grand National Park

Within 45 minutes’ drive of Esperance, Cape Le Grand National Park oozes white sandy beaches voted the best in Australia. You’ve probably seen those Tourism Australia photos of chilled out kangaroos that pose with tourists on the beach at Lucky Bay. Now you know where to get your own selfie with a roo.

The Cape Le Grand Campground has shared kitchen facilities, barbecues, picnic tables, solar-heated showers and flushing loos. Spend your days swimming, fishing or hiking.

The park’s rolling heathlands are home to pygmy possums and an array of wildflowers. Top tip – don’t miss the great coffee van on the beach over the peak Christmas season.

Cost: $15 adult per night, $3 child per night.

5. Elachbutting Rock Campsite, near Westonia

The Wheatbelt

Situated four hours east of Perth, the bewitching Elachbutting Rock is a tad smaller than the more well-known Wave Rock near Hyden but it’s still super impressive – and well worth the drive. Plus Elachbutting has the added intrigue of a 30-metre tunnel, Monty’s Pass (which was caused by one helluva rock slide).

Plan your visit during wildflower season (mid-July to late October) and you’ll get to see the brilliant wildflowers – as well as the beauty of this multi-coloured granite rock.

Campsite facilities at the rock are basic – barbecues, fire pits, picnic tables and a bush loo. And best yet? It’s all for free.

Cost: Free

Mitchell River National Park

Situated 560 kilometres from Kununurra, getting to the Mitchell Plateau takes time, a 4WD and dedication. It’s an adventure in its own right, and it’s well worth the effort. The thundering Mitchell Falls are among the most photographed attractions of the rugged Kimberley region.

This is no-frills camping suited to the most adventurous of travellers – there are bush toilets, but no showers. The four-tiered falls are a six-kilometre walk from the huge Mitchell Falls camping area, which is separated into a generator and a quiet area.

In the Kimberley, prime travel time is from June to August where temperatures hover around 30°C and there’s not a cloud in the sky.

Cost: $11 adult per night, $3 child per night.

Near Augusta

On the doorstep of Shark Bay World Heritage area, Hamelin Station offers a taste of Aussie history, stunning landscapes and distinctive adventures.

Conveniently located on World Heritage Drive (the only road into and out of Shark Bay, nearby you can investigate the ancient stromatolites at Hamelin Bay or take a day trip to Denham and see the Monkey Mia dolphins.

At the Station, a 202,000-hectare property set on 32 kilometres of Shark Bay coastline, you can sleep in the comfy shearers quarters or pitch a tent (all sites have fire pits and are separated by nature corridors).

Camping facilities are top-notch and include camp kitchens with gas burners and barbecues, modern showers and laundry facilities (also includes disabled facilities).

Cost: $14 adult for camping, $6 children, Station Stay accommodation range $80-$180

Near Margaret River

You’ll find this gem just outside Margaret River, a region known globally for its wine and beaches, all tucked away in Australia’s south-west corner.

Conto Campground is not far from the stunning Conto Springs Beach, a popular place to take a dip in the ocean, body board, surf or just slap on the sunscreen and relax. From here you can also walk a portion of the 135-kilometre Cape to Cape track that runs between the lighthouses of Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin.

With 116 campsites nestled among the coastal peppermint woodland, the campground had an upgrade in 2015. There are several different areas you can camp in and they all have different facilities. Some of the areas have washing up areas, barbecues and each camp area has long-drop toilets.

Cost: $15 adult per night, $3 child per night.