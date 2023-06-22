Hotel review: East Hotel, Canberra

Carla Grossetti

Carla Grossetti

Carla Grossetti

Sub-Editor & Journalist

June 22, 2023

Time 8 mins Read

Save Article an eclectic and colourful interior at Joe's Bar in East Hotel Canberra an eclectic and colourful interior at Joe's Bar in East Hotel Canberra

Carla Grossetti
Carla Grossetti

Sub-Editor & Journalist

Carla Grossetti

181 Posts

Read more by Carla Grossetti
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.