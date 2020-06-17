Now is the time to get out and explore Australia – and who better to show you around than one of the country’s most experienced touring companies.

Part of award-winning APT Travel Group, Travelmarvel has been guiding Australians through their own backyard for almost four decades, with a program of premium land journeys that venture to some of the country’s most memorable destinations. Here, four tours that will leave you in awe of this truly special country of ours.

From historic goldfield towns to premium wine country to a vast red desert fringed by turquoise coast, WA’s southwest corner is like no other place in Australia. The 15-day Wonders of the South West tour is an epic journey that starts in cosmopolitan Perth and journeys to the bizarre formation of Wave Rock, the iconic outback town of Kalgoorlie, the breathtaking coast of Esperance and an oenophile’s heaven, Margaret River. Unique experiences, such as a wildlife cruise on World Heritage-listed Shark Bay and a visit to the monastic town of New Norcia, round up this memorable tour.

Departs: August to October 2020 and March to November 2021

Escaping to the country never looked so good than on this seven-day Great Lakes and High Country tour. Explore the vast waterways of Lakes Entrance, spot koalas at Raymond Island, visit the historic mining town of Omeo, get outdoors in the picturesque town of Bright, and visit the historic gold-fields and emerging foodie town of Beechworth. The region’s abundant fresh produce and clever providores are celebrated, too, with craft beer tastings, wine dinners and a visit to renowned Milawa Cheese Factory.

Departs: September 2020 to March 2021

A journey to Australia’s heart is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and the new Red Centre Escape is the ultimate introduction to this special place. Road tripping along the famous Red Centre Way, this seven-day itinerary includes a stay at the outback pioneering town of Alice Springs, a sunrise tour around Uluru, a viewing of Bruce Munro’s breathtaking Field of Light desert installation, the opportunity for an Indigenous-led cultural tour through remote Southern Aranda land, and a walk around the ochre walls of Kings Canyon.

Departs: September to November 2020 and March to May 2021

Our southernmost state is known for its staggering landscapes and the 10-day Grand Tasman tour showcases the best of that, taking in the pristine beaches and rugged granite peaks of Freycinet National Park, World Heritage-listed Cradle Mountain, scenic Gordon River and cascading Russell Falls. Beyond its natural beauty, the tour also celebrates Tasmania’s excellent produce, its unique wildlife and fascinating history: sample local craft beer and lavender ice-cream, enjoy a Tasmanian devil experience, and tour Port Arthur, one of the country’s most notorious convict gaols.

Departs: September to November 2020 and January to April 2021.

