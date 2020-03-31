A reminder of what’s waiting for us after this crisis

Right now, we all need a light at the end of this tunnel. If a great holiday or travel adventure is your light, then we are here to serve you …

Creating a sense of community in this time of social distancing has never been more important, which is why we are making it our goal to keep you connected.

Admittedly, most people aren’t thinking seriously about travel right now. However, if you need to be distracted from the boredom of self isolation, the pain of missing a comforting hug from a loved one or feelings of financial insecurity, then we hope we can help.

Australian Traveller Media exists to connect you with your next incredible travel experience. But what can we bring our readers when the journeys are on pause? How can we support the industry we love and the people whose livelihoods depend on it when the travel has stopped?

There’s a lot of things we can’t change right now but we will focus on the things we can…

We can keep you connected

There is much about our way of life that will be different for the time being, but we don’t have to push through it alone. We want to bring you ways to connect with us and each other.

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

Here are several ways you can connect:

1. We’d love you to join our brand new monthly Australian Traveller Book Club here. The first month kicks off on Wednesday April 1st.

2. Get our new Sunday long-read delivered to your inbox to brighten up a weekend spent indoors.

3. Submit your best Australian travel photo here for your chance to feature in Australian Traveller Magazine.

4. Each week on our Facebook and Instagram pages we will ask you where you are dreaming of going after all this is over and then we will curate our weekly email to help you plan it.

We hope to help you escape the challenges of a world turned upside down by inspiring your next set of travel aspirations and dreams.

Travel the world through our eyes as we bring you beautifully written narratives that will transport you to distant lands, different cultures and keep you adding to your travel bucket list.

Let us help you overindulge in the joy of planning travel – so you can spring into action and be the first on the road, plane, train or cruise when we are free of this crisis.

Embrace the fact that you now have more time than ever to indulge in the joy of planning your ultimate travel experiences with our guides, itineraries and listicles. Through the planning we will give you an opportunity to make better travel decisions and embrace the new and better way to travel in a post-coronavirus world. It is what we’ve always done and it will be a lifeline connecting you to the better days that will come. It will also help our industry get back on their feet as soon as possible.

Australians have always been travellers.

We love the thrill of the open road, catching that perfect wave off the coast, traversing diverse landscapes by foot, cruising to nearby islands and flying long haul to squeeze in as many European countries as possible in the space of a few weeks.

The world will still be there when all of this is over and travel will taste all the sweeter for having had to wait.