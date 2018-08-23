Everything you need to know about the Hilton in Australia, from the staff at Australian Traveller Magazine. There are 7 Hilton hotels located in Australia. There is a Hilton in most major capital cities, and Hiltons in Cairns and Surfers Paradise. Cairns and Surfers Paradise are leisure destinations, so these Hiltons have more of a resort feel than the other CBD Hiltons. When booking accommodation in Sydney, you may notice that Hilton hotels are not star rated. In 2006 Hilton Australia and AAA Tourism (The owners of the star rating system) had a dispute. The dispute was never resolved and Hilton withdrew from the star rating system in Australia. Rest assured, Hiltons are great properties, and you can expect at least the equivalent if a 4.5* experience at any of their hotels.

Hilton Sydney: Hilton Sydney was completely refurbished in 2007 (It was a drab 1970’s style building in the centre of the Sydney CBD), and now houses some of Sydney’s more popular bars; Zeta Bar and the stunning, iconic Marble Bar, as well as one of Sydney’s latest, and most fashionable restaurants (Glass Brasserie, By Luke Mangan).

The building sits right on George Street, the interior is well done, and the location is fantastic as it’s centred in the shopping precinct of the Sydney CBD.