15 unmissable things to do in Bright, Victoria

Set on the Ovens River in Victoria’s High Country, the alpine town of Bright is all about outdoor pursuits and scenic beauty. Down its quiet country roads, you’ll also discover cellar doors producing cool climate wines and farm gates touting the freshest of local produce. Let this list of things to do in Bright inspire you to get out there and experience the epicurean and natural wonders of the region.
On the Great Alpine Road, you’ll come across Ginger Baker, Wine Bar & Cafe. Whipping up drool-worthy breakfasts each morning, sit on the wooden chairs out at the back and enjoy the light breeze as you gaze out onto Ovens River. Order a breakfast classic like Eggs Florentine or a plate of heavenly ricotta hotcakes with berry compote to fuel your day of adventures ahead.
This one-and-a-half-hour return stroll is super relaxing and has some awesome scenic views along the way. Over the easy three-kilometre walk you’ll pass by suspension bridges, birdlife, wildflowers and signs that depict the gold mining history of the region.
If you’re feeling the need to get the creative juices flowing, take the half-hour drive to Tawonga South to visit the Winding Road DESIGN Studio. This interior design art studio is run by ex-Melburnian Alicia Marshall, who has a flair for illustration and design. If you’re lucky, you might be in town when the studio is holding drawing classes. If not, feel free to browse (or buy) the numerous original artworks on printed canvas and paper, as well as the range of striking home decor that is up for sale.
Want to update your wardrobe with some unique finds? Visit the Tartan Fox for fresh and fashionable items from brands like The Fifth Label, Zoe Kratzmann and Nude Lucy. Homewares more your thing? Take a wander down to The Bright Table, one of those fabulous homeware and gift stores that small towns are known for. Pick up a cute mug (or two) and peruse their impressive range of beautiful giftware.
On Ireland Street, you’ll find the Wild Thyme Cafe, a completely vegan and vegetarian eatery that will knock your socks off. The menu boasts an all-day brekkie, burgers, wraps, nachos, pizzas and tacos, so this is the perfect spot to visit when you’re feeling famished. Grab a bowl of the Vegan Pad Thai, mixed with crispy tofu, zoodles, peanut dressing and a whole heap of veggies, and don’t forget to leave room for some town-famous raw cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.
About a 30-minute drive from Bright, this mountainous national park is ideal for an alpine dip during those humid summer days. Ladies Bath Falls is the optimal spot, surrounded by pristine waterfalls and rock pools.
If you’re looking to enjoy a cheeky glass of vino in the afternoon, then stop by Ringer Beef Winery, a small vineyard that has a gorgeous view of Mt Buffalo and the Buckland Valley. Open for tastings until 5pm on most days, pay a small fee and get your fill of pinots and cabernets.
If you love a tipple, then make your way to the Reed & Co. Distillery tasting room and cocktail bar for a tasting session. Start with the classic Remedy Australian Dry Gin, then branch out to sample some of the more experimental flavours, like Yuzu New World Dry Gin, Coffee Gin Liqueur and Alternative Grape Gin. Needless to say, you’ll want to leave your car keys at home for this one.
You can taste the fresh alpine air and pure water in the mountain-crafted beer at Bright Brewery. Visit this popular watering hole to work your way through the beer list, tasting pale ales, amber ales, IPA and special seasonal releases that are hard to find elsewhere. Positioned right in the heart of town on the banks of the Ovens River, it’s easy to while away a few hours here on the sundrenched deck.
If you’re visiting Bright between April and May, you’ll get to experience the incredible Autumn Festival, with the town’s tree foliage turning many brilliant shades of red, orange and copper as the seasons change. From art shows to parades, bush markets and open gardens, Bright’s town calendar is jam-packed with celebrations during autumn.
Bring your own wheels or hire an electric bike to explore the spectacular Murray to the Mountains Rail Trail at your own pace. There’s more than 100 kilometres of trail to explore, with plenty of cafes, farm gates and cellar doors to stop at along the way. If you’re unsure of your riding ability, start slow with a gentle ride from Bright to Wandiligong and back. This family-friendly route that passes farmland and natural bushland is mostly flat, so is ideal for little legs and people who tire easily.
This boutique independent cinema is a reminder of why seeing a film in an old-school, movie house is superior to streaming on your laptop. While this cinema shows a range of new release blockbusters, dramas and arthouse films, there’s also quite a few outdoors and extreme sports documentaries on rotation to suit the adventure enthusiasts who flock to Bright all year round.
Held on the third Saturday of each month, the Bright Market brings together the region’s hardworking, talented food producers. Spend the morning wandering through the market, picking up locally grown and produced nuts, fruit and vegies, olive oil, honey, trout, preserves and just-baked loaves to enjoy at home.
Locals know that the Ovens, Buckland and Kiewa Valleys are home to many serene fishing spots where a wide variety of fish species can be found, including prized brown and rainbow trout. If you’re fond of fishing, buy a licence to fish online and head to one of the local rivers, lakes and reservoirs where fishing is permitted. If you think you could benefit from some intel from an in-the-know local, book a flyfishing adventure to be shown all the best spots by a knowledgeable guide.
In and around Bright you’ll find passionate producers working hard to create exceptional ingredients. Driving around to farm gates to stock up on produce means you’re guaranteed to get the freshest picks (and sometimes some great local knowledge too). Visit the farm shop at Alpine Blueberries in Myrtleford for punnets of farm-fresh blueberries (and gelato) and Pepo Farms (home to the Australian Pumpkin Seed Company) in Ovens, to taste nut and seed oils. In Wandiligong the Nightingale Bros is another great farm store where you’ll find alpine apples, cider, chestnuts, pies, jam and apple juice. Be sure to pack an esky or cooler bag to keep all your goodies fresh and cool during the drive home.
Whether youâ€™re looking for cool things to do in Brisbane today, this weekend, or next month, thereâ€™s always something happening in this vibrant ci...
Thereâ€™s no shortage of things to do in Australia. There are countless unique experiences to be had throughout Australia this month. Hereâ€™s whatâ€...
Thereâ€™s a lot to love about Hobart. The small-town vibe, the culture, the people, but above all else, youâ€™ve got to love the food. There are few ...
Glamping â€“ or â€˜glamorous campingâ€™ â€“ means a trip to the great outdoors without the hassle or fuss: arriving at your campground to find your te...
Australia is home to some of the most incredible wildlife in the world. On land, air and sea, here are our picks to encounter unique species, often fo...
New research shows a third of full-time working Aussies havenâ€™t booked annual leave, so Booking.com has officially launched the ultimate push, in th...
For the best travel inspiration delivered straight to your door.
I’d to go to bright