15 unmissable things to do in Bright, Victoria

You’ll find epic cycling trails, a vibrant dining scene, clutch of boutique wineries and a microbrewery with mountain vistas just three-and-a-half hours’ drive north-east of Melbourne in the High Country town of Bright.

Set on the Ovens River in Victoria’s High Country, the alpine town of Bright is all about outdoor pursuits and scenic beauty. Down its quiet country roads, you’ll also discover cellar doors producing cool climate wines and farm gates touting the freshest of local produce. Let this list of things to do in Bright inspire you to get out there and experience the epicurean and natural wonders of the region.

1. Fuel your day with a hearty cafe breakfast

On the Great Alpine Road, you’ll come across Ginger Baker, Wine Bar & Cafe. Whipping up drool-worthy breakfasts each morning, sit on the wooden chairs out at the back and enjoy the light breeze as you gaze out onto Ovens River. Order a breakfast classic like Eggs Florentine or a plate of heavenly ricotta hotcakes with berry compote to fuel your day of adventures ahead.

2. Get a dose of nature on the Bright Canyon Walk

This one-and-a-half-hour return stroll is super relaxing and has some awesome scenic views along the way. Over the easy three-kilometre walk you’ll pass by suspension bridges, birdlife, wildflowers and signs that depict the gold mining history of the region.

3. Visit the Winding Road DESIGN Studio

If you’re feeling the need to get the creative juices flowing, take the half-hour drive to Tawonga South to visit the Winding Road DESIGN Studio. This interior design art studio is run by ex-Melburnian Alicia Marshall, who has a flair for illustration and design. If you’re lucky, you might be in town when the studio is holding drawing classes. If not, feel free to browse (or buy) the numerous original artworks on printed canvas and paper, as well as the range of striking home decor that is up for sale.

4. Indulge in a spot of retail therapy

Want to update your wardrobe with some unique finds? Visit the Tartan Fox for fresh and fashionable items from brands like The Fifth Label, Zoe Kratzmann and Nude Lucy. Homewares more your thing? Take a wander down to The Bright Table, one of those fabulous homeware and gift stores that small towns are known for. Pick up a cute mug (or two) and peruse their impressive range of beautiful giftware.

5. Tuck into a plant-based feast at Wild Thyme Cafe

On Ireland Street, you’ll find the Wild Thyme Cafe, a completely vegan and vegetarian eatery that will knock your socks off. The menu boasts an all-day brekkie, burgers, wraps, nachos, pizzas and tacos, so this is the perfect spot to visit when you’re feeling famished. Grab a bowl of the Vegan Pad Thai, mixed with crispy tofu, zoodles, peanut dressing and a whole heap of veggies, and don’t forget to leave room for some town-famous raw cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.

6. Cool off with a dip at Mount Buffalo National Park

About a 30-minute drive from Bright, this mountainous national park is ideal for an alpine dip during those humid summer days. Ladies Bath Falls is the optimal spot, surrounded by pristine waterfalls and rock pools.

7. Taste the region’s finest drops at Ringer Reef Winery

If you’re looking to enjoy a cheeky glass of vino in the afternoon, then stop by Ringer Beef Winery, a small vineyard that has a gorgeous view of Mt Buffalo and the Buckland Valley. Open for tastings until 5pm on most days, pay a small fee and get your fill of pinots and cabernets.

8. Get in the spirit of things with a visit to Reed & Co Distillery

If you love a tipple, then make your way to the Reed & Co. Distillery tasting room and cocktail bar for a tasting session. Start with the classic Remedy Australian Dry Gin, then branch out to sample some of the more experimental flavours, like Yuzu New World Dry Gin, Coffee Gin Liqueur and Alternative Grape Gin. Needless to say, you’ll want to leave your car keys at home for this one.

9. Sample some locally brewed ales at Bright Brewery

You can taste the fresh alpine air and pure water in the mountain-crafted beer at Bright Brewery. Visit this popular watering hole to work your way through the beer list, tasting pale ales, amber ales, IPA and special seasonal releases that are hard to find elsewhere. Positioned right in the heart of town on the banks of the Ovens River, it’s easy to while away a few hours here on the sundrenched deck.

10. Admire the magic of nature during the Autumn Festival

If you’re visiting Bright between April and May, you’ll get to experience the incredible Autumn Festival, with the town’s tree foliage turning many brilliant shades of red, orange and copper as the seasons change. From art shows to parades, bush markets and open gardens, Bright’s town calendar is jam-packed with celebrations during autumn.

11. Saddle up for the Murray to the Mountains Rail Trail

Bring your own wheels or hire an electric bike to explore the spectacular Murray to the Mountains Rail Trail at your own pace. There’s more than 100 kilometres of trail to explore, with plenty of cafes, farm gates and cellar doors to stop at along the way. If you’re unsure of your riding ability, start slow with a gentle ride from Bright to Wandiligong and back. This family-friendly route that passes farmland and natural bushland is mostly flat, so is ideal for little legs and people who tire easily.

12. Catch a movie at Sun Cinema Bright

This boutique independent cinema is a reminder of why seeing a film in an old-school, movie house is superior to streaming on your laptop. While this cinema shows a range of new release blockbusters, dramas and arthouse films, there’s also quite a few outdoors and extreme sports documentaries on rotation to suit the adventure enthusiasts who flock to Bright all year round.

13. Taste the region’s best produce at the Bright Market

Held on the third Saturday of each month, the Bright Market brings together the region’s hardworking, talented food producers. Spend the morning wandering through the market, picking up locally grown and produced nuts, fruit and vegies, olive oil, honey, trout, preserves and just-baked loaves to enjoy at home.

14. Drop a line at a river or lake

Locals know that the Ovens, Buckland and Kiewa Valleys are home to many serene fishing spots where a wide variety of fish species can be found, including prized brown and rainbow trout. If you’re fond of fishing, buy a licence to fish online and head to one of the local rivers, lakes and reservoirs where fishing is permitted. If you think you could benefit from some intel from an in-the-know local, book a flyfishing adventure to be shown all the best spots by a knowledgeable guide.

15. Go on a farm gate crawl

In and around Bright you’ll find passionate producers working hard to create exceptional ingredients. Driving around to farm gates to stock up on produce means you’re guaranteed to get the freshest picks (and sometimes some great local knowledge too). Visit the farm shop at Alpine Blueberries in Myrtleford for punnets of farm-fresh blueberries (and gelato) and Pepo Farms (home to the Australian Pumpkin Seed Company) in Ovens, to taste nut and seed oils. In Wandiligong the Nightingale Bros is another great farm store where you’ll find alpine apples, cider, chestnuts, pies, jam and apple juice. Be sure to pack an esky or cooler bag to keep all your goodies fresh and cool during the drive home.