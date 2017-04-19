Instructions:

Shake all ingredients with ice and then strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a mint spring.



Cocktail: A Walk in the Woods

Ingredients:

One fresh apple

One sprig rosemary, half the leaves removed and set aside

Three peppermint gum leaves

1/4 cup mixed nuts

One fresh finger lime, squeezed

45ml Brookie’s Byron Dry Gin

30ml Maidenii Dry Vermouth

Three dashes Angostura Orange Bitters