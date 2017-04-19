Cocktail: The Rose Train
Ingredients:
45ml Hellfire Potato Vodka
30ml St Germain Elderflower Liqueur
30ml Blackberry puree (made from 50g of frozen blackberries, blended)
15ml lemon juice
Instructions:
Shake all ingredients with ice and then strain into a tall glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a mint spring.
Cocktail: A Walk in the Woods
Ingredients:
One fresh apple
One sprig rosemary, half the leaves removed and set aside
Three peppermint gum leaves
1/4 cup mixed nuts
One fresh finger lime, squeezed
45ml Brookie’s Byron Dry Gin
30ml Maidenii Dry Vermouth
Three dashes Angostura Orange Bitters
Instructions:
Roughly chop half the apple and place in a cocktail shaker with the removed rosemary leaves, peppermint gum leaves, nuts, fresh ﬁnger lime, gin, vermouth and bitters.
Shake vigorously for 15 seconds then strain into the cocktail glass.
To garnish, slice the remaining apple into a fan shape.
Using a toothpick, pierce a hole through the apple fan and insert rosemary twig into the hole.
Squeeze ﬁnger lime balls on top of apple fan and place in drink to serve.
Cocktail: The Glenferri
Ingredients:
45ml Lark Classic Cask
10ml Picon Biere Apertif A L’Orange
10ml Australian Tawny
Instructions:
Stir with a block of ice in a crystal rocks glass and present with a skewer of deep crimson maraschino cherries.
Cocktail: The Bronx
Ingredients:
40ml Archie Rose Signature Dry Gin
20ml Regal Rogue Vermouth Rogue
20ml Maidenii Vermouth Sec
20ml orange juice
Instructions:
Shake and serve