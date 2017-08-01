Family Holidays are one of life’s great joys; spending time away from the distractions and dramas of day-to-day life and reconnecting with each other, as well as the simpler things in life. Whether you’ve got toddlers or teenagers in tow, a family adventure need not be stressful, given there are so many options to choose from, both in our own backyard and further afield. This handy guide has got something for everyone, whether you are longing for a tropical island getaway, a glamping adventure in the great outdoors or an activity-filled city break. The common thread throughout though is that each and every destination will provide the perfect setting in which to enjoy each other’s company and make some lasting family memories.

MIRAGE WHITSUNDAYS

MIRAGE WHITSUNDAYS A LUXURIOUS WHITSUNDAYS ESCAPE

GET AWAY FROM IT ALL with a trip to one of Australia’s most luxurious resorts, the multi-award-winning Mirage Whitsundays Resort. Located on the serene waterfront of Airlie Beach, Queensland, Mirage Whitsundays offers guests a choice of opulent five-star waterfront apartments, villas and penthouses that provide luxurious contemporary living.

The spacious self-contained serviced apartments enjoy access to the best in resort facilities, ensuring that you will want for nothing during your stay. There are 2 lagoon swimming pools, a gymnasium and a luxurious day spa.

Known as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, Airlie Beach offers breath-taking panoramic views of the Whitsundays archipelago, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your premium accommodation.

So, whether it’s luxurious break for the whole family or a romantic getaway, Mirage Whitsundays Resort is the perfect choice.

PHONE 1300 088 988 | WEB miragewhitsundays.com.au

EUROBODALLA

A STUNNING UNSPOILT COASTLINE

FROM BATEMANS BAY to Moruya and Narooma, Eurobodalla is a stunning stretch of coastline boasting uncrowded beaches, river estuaries and ancient headlands. One of Australia’s best holiday destinations, families can discover 83 beaches, four major river systems, islands, vast tracks of national park and state forest, and an abundance of wildlife.

Cruise the Clyde River, the cleanest of all the major rivers on Australia’s east coast and famous for its oysters. Fill up on cheese and fresh farm products that are a highlight of these parts. Explore historic villages like Central Tilba, Bodalla and Mogo, where you can relax in cafes, wander through craftgalleries and snap up local artworks.

Just off Narooma’s coast is Montague Island, a haven for mammals and birdlife, where the clear waters teem with fish and a huge colonyof fur seals entertain snorkellers. Potato Point and South Durras are meccas for kangaroos, wallabies and echidnas.

Discover Eurobodalla and bring out your better nature.

PHONE 1800 802 528 | WEB eurobodalla.com.au

DOMA HOTELS

VIP ACCESS FOR KIDS

IF YOU’RE WONDERING WHAT to do on your next short break that promises something for the whole family, look no further than Doma Hotels’ VIP Kids package.

Designed for even the most discerning of children, the package includes:

• Overnight accommodation

• VIP kids check-in with Experience Passport

• A kids tent with bedding set up in the lounge area of your room

• Buffet breakfast per adult booked

• Kids under 12 eat breakfast free

• A popcorn machine for use during your stay

• Secure undercover parking for one car

• Free wifi and on-demand movies

• Late checkout

Once you’ve settled in, some of Canberra’s best-loved attractions are easily within reach, from the fascinating Questacon to the Australian War Memorial’s vast and moving collection to go-kart racing. And when you are finished with all of these, there’s a fabulous selection of galleries, restaurants, shopping and parks close by to enjoy as well.

PHONE 02 6163 1888 | W E B domahotels.com.au

HELLO FAMILY GETAWAYS

FAMILY FUN DESTINATIONS WITH HELLOWORLD TRAVEL

EMBARKING ON A SENSATIONAL family getaway is easy with one of Helloworld Travel’s family-friendly packages. Show your kids some of the world’s most amazing destinations, spoil them with endless fun activities and wow them with riveting tours specifically designed with families in mind. It’s not all about the little ones; these deals are designed with adults in mind too. Ask one of our Helloworld Travel Professionals about the perfect family getaway.

SUN WING RESORT KAMALA BEACH, PHUKET

9 Days / 8 Nights, Thailand

From $129* per child / $925* per adult

*Based on 2 adults and 2 children (3–10 years) sharing.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 8 nights at Sunwing Resort Kamala Beach in a Family Suite, full breakfast daily, Phi Phi Island speedboat tour including lunch, return airport transfers and up to 2 kids eat for free*.

SUNSHINE COAST FAMILY FUN

6 Days / 5 Nights, Queensland

From $65* per child / $1035* per adult

*Based on 2 adults and 2 children (3–12 years) sharing.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 5 nights at the Oaks Seaforth Resort in a Two Bedroom Apartment (up to 2 kids stay free*), return airport transfers, admission to Australia Zoo and Aussie World.

PLANTATION ISLAND FAMILY GETAWAY

8 Days / 7 Nights, Fiji

Free* for children / From $999* per adult

*Based on 2 adults and 2 children (12 years and under) sharing.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 2 nights at Fiji Gateway Hotel in a Deluxe Family Room, 5 nights at Plantation Island Resort in a 1 Bedroom Garden Terrace, return coach and launch transfers, free Coconut Kids Club access for kids ages 4-12 years, use of select non-motorised waterspots, use of waterpark for children up to 16 years and cultural activities.

HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH – DISNEYLAND

6 Days / 5 Nights, Anaheim, California

From $545* per child / $1079* per adult

*Based on 2 adults and 2 children (3–17 years) sharing.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 5 nights accommodation at Howard Johnson Hotel & Water Playground in a Standard Room (up to 2 kids stay free*), 3 Day Disneyland Resort Park Hopper ticket and return airport to hotel van transfers.

PHONE 13 14 15 | WEB helloworld.com.au

NOONAWEENA

ESCAPE THE CITY TOGETHER

NOONAWEENA IS AN eco-certified bush retreat nestled in the New South Wales Central Coast hinterland.

Situated just an hour from Sydney means there are no long car rides to endure, yet the tranquility of the 100 acre property provides a much-needed escape from city life.

Its four elegant group-accommodation lodges cater to everyone from couples to large family groups of up to 32 people.

Guests can choose from self-catered or catered stay options, and have access to the restful Nourished Day Spa for pampering massages or facials.

There are also plenty of activities to d onsite including tennis, bush walking, mountain bike tours, swimming pools and outdoor Jacuzzis, ensuring lasting family memories will be made at Noonaweena’s unique ‘resting place in the bush’.

PHONE 02 4376 1290 | WEB noonaweena.com.au

ROTTNEST ISLAND

EXPERIENCE THE SIMPLE PLEASURES IN LIFE

LOCATED 19KM OFF THE COAST of Perth (and just 25 minutes from Fremantle), Rottnest Island feels a million miles from everything. Rediscover life’s simple pleasures as you follow a sandy track, run barefoot through the waves or experience intriguing wildlife along the Wadjemup Bidi, a network of picturesque walk trails.

As an A-Class Nature Reserve surrounded by the sparkling Indian Ocean, Rottnest is home to 63 beaches and 20 secluded bays, as well as its most friendly resident, the quokka; the cute marsupial has made the Island is world-famous (Huffington Post recently dubbed the quokka the “happiest animal on earth”.

Relax beach-side, snorkel through vibrant coral reefs and shipwrecks, climb a lighthouse, or fish for delicious local seafood. Bicycles are the most common mode of transport which makes it perfect for families wanting to stay active and get back to nature.

PHONE 08 9432 9300 | WEB rottnestisland.com

WILPENA POUND RESORT

INSIGHT IN TO A TIMELESS LAND

ONLY HALF A DAY’S DRIVE north of Adelaide, Wilpena Pound is an extraordinary 800-million-year-old natural amphitheatre situated in the heart of the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park, traditional homeland of the Adnyamathanha, or Yura, people.

The Wilpena Pound Resort serves as the only accommodation within the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park and includes hotel rooms, ‘glamping’ safari tents and campsites, as well as scenic flights that provide breathtaking views of Wilpena Pound and the surrounding National Park.

As one of only a few Aboriginal owned and operated resorts in the country, the hallmark feature here is its Aboriginal cultural experiences; visitors to Wilpena Pound Resort set off on a journey with the Traditional Owners to uncover the rich history and mystique of ancient and contemporary Aboriginal culture. Yura guides provide unrivalled insight into their timeless land, which is one of Australia’s true natural wonders.

PHONE 1800 805 802 | WEB wilpenapound.com.au

HOLIDAY HAVEN TOURIST PARKS

RELAX . ENJOY. EXPLORE

ONLY TWO TO THREE HOURS DRIVE from Sydney or Canberra, Holiday Haven’s 12 tourist parks make escaping to the scenic South Coast of NSW a breeze. With beach, lake and riverfront locations, the parks are conveniently located in or close to major South Coast townships including Kangaroo Valley, Berry, Huskisson and Ulladulla.

With easy access to waterways and national parks, guests can explore ample bush walking trails, enjoy more than 100 unspoilt beaches or make a splash at surfing, fishing, kayaking, canoeing and stand up paddle boarding.A full range of accommodation options are available from campsites to luxury camping with ensuite facilities, glamping in safari tents or fully self-contained cabins with water views.

The are a variety of onsite recreational facilities on offer including jumping pillows, splash pads, swimming pools, children’s playgrounds, mini golf, and organised school holiday activities. There really is something for all the family at Holiday Haven Tourist Parks.

WEB holidayhaven.com.au

KINGFISHER BAY RESORT

FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY ON FRASER ISLAND

KINGFISHER BAY RESORT is the perfect base for your next family adventure, with World Heritage-listed wilderness to explore, endless activities to enjoy from the resort, and immersive nature experiences for all ages.

Fraser Island offers breath-taking scenery guaranteed to impress, outdoor options that get teens away from their screens, and picture-perfect moments for the whole family. The resort’s renowned Junior Eco Rangers program is as popular with parents as it is with the kids; mum and dad can relax with a drink as experienced rangers take their children out on an interactive nature experience.

In fact, the entertainment options at Kingfisher Bay Resort are endless:

• Junior Eco Rangers program

• Canoe paddle

• Archery and laser skirmish

• Ranger-guided walks

• Hiking and fishing

• Bush tucker talk & taste

• Whale watching cruises (Aug-Oct)

PHONE 07 4120 3333 | WEB kingfisherbay.com

NOOSA

RELAXATION CAPITAL OF AUSTRALIA

YOU CAN’T HELP BUT FALL in love with Noosa, the relaxation capital of Australia! From beautiful beaches to jumping headfirst into a new adventure each day, it has everything you need to relax.

Explore bays and rock pools along Noosa National Park’s coastal tracks – you might even spot dolphins, turtles or a koala up in the tall eucalypts. Australia Zoo, Aussie World, The Ginger Factory, SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast Aquarium and Big Kart Track are all within easy reach, or discover the beautiful Noosa Everglades and World Heritage-listed Fraser Island. The whole family can learn to stand-up paddle along Noosa’s river, try surfing at the calm Noosa Main Beach or learn to sail.

Accommodation here caters to all budgets, from riverfront camping to five star beachfront properties, family-friendly apartments to hinterland B&Bs; there are even houseboats!

A Noosa holiday will create moments and memories the whole family will treasure.

Check out their instagram @visitnoosa.

PHONE 1300 0 NOOSA | WEB visitnoosa.com.au