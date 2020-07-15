Guide To Choosing The Best Bag For Your Next Adventure

When you’re planning an adventure, you need to be prepared. You need to pack the right clothes, ensure your phone and other electronics are taken care of, and include food and drink where necessary.

But before you can do any of that, you need a bag. And let’s be honest, with so many different options on the market, finding the right bag for your adventure can be a little daunting.

Before you start shopping, we recommend you write down details of the adventure you’re planning, the expected weather and if it might impact your journey, and the items you need to carry. This will help you determine the type of bag you’re after.

When choosing a bag, there are a few other things you should also consider, starting with the brand.

Choose a good-quality brand with a superior reputation for bag manufacturing.

Mountain Designs has been around since the 1970s and has continually improved on the quality and functionality of its products, including bags.

Now we have the quality sorted, other things to look for include:

water resistance – imperative if you’re heading out in the rain or snow;

different compartments – the more pockets you have, the easier it will be to store and find everything you need;

size – you might only want something as small as 20L for a simple trip, or you could be looking at 120L for longer journeys;

padding – if you’re spending a lot of time wearing a backpack, or you’re planning a hike or climb with a bag on your back, you want to make sure it’s comfortable; and

durability – depending on the activity, you may need a bag that can withstand any inclement weather and the constant scratching and scraping against nature.

Which Bag Is Best?

There are many bag types available and the bag you choose really depends on why you want it, and what you need to put into it.

Bags For Short Day Trips

If you’re planning short-day trips, you might prefer to use a bag that is small and lightweight.

Day packs (20L to 40L) and hiking bags (45L to 75L) are ideal for day trips, or if you’re simply heading out on a hike, paddle or bike ride, you might go even smaller with a hydration pack – inclusive of a reservoir.

These are great for catering to your thirst, no matter where you’re headed, and generally also include extra pockets where you can hide your keys and wallet.

Bags For Big Adventures

Travel packs will protect your gear while also providing you plenty of storage space when you’re off on a big adventure or you need to bulk up your bag with snow gear.

They’re available in a range of sizes, up to 80L, and can come with an added daypack attached for convenience.

Casual Bags

Backpacking around the world or hiking the mountains might not be on your to-do list at the moment, but if you’re in need of a casual bag for an overnight hotel stay, or something to fill with your sports gear, duffle bags are a great casual use option.

From a compact 30L, right up to 120L, they’re highly durable and can often even be converted into a backpack.

Storage Bags

Whether you’re travelling for a day or a year, if you want to keep your gear safe, storage bags are the way to go.

From packing cells that have dual compartments so you can keep your underwear and socks separate; to toiletry bags and dry bags – storage bags are designed to protect all your important belongings from getting wet.

It doesn’t matter what level of adventure you’re planning, finding the right bag is easy with the right advice. Mountain Designs offers a full range of bags and packs, so you’re sure to find something to suit every occasion.