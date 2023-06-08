Surrounded by a lush green pine forest, I step out of my car and am greeted with silence as I’ve never heard it. Calm, peaceful, sleepy serenity. I’m physically only two hours south of Sydney, but mentally I’m a world away.

Unyoked is an outdoors start-up turned global lifestyle brand committed to influencing positive behavioural change and educating people on the importance of simplifying and slowing down through nature immersion.

The beautiful cabins are purposely built in unique locations surrounded by wilderness and can be found across Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

I left feeling more connected to nature than I have for as long as I can remember. Here are the seven reasons you need to go off-grid with Unyoked.

1. They’re luxurious without being over-the-top

After treading down a steep hill, a few hundred metres into the wild unknown, enveloped by ferns and leafy canopies, the trees open into a clearing, and then we see Jojo, our Unyoked cabin.

Jojo welcomes us with her charm, comfort and all-encompassing luxury. The plush KOALA queen-size bed sits surrounded by two giant windows overlooking the small valley below, the same serene views you’ll soak in from the bathroom’s rainfall shower.

2. It’ll help you de-stress

When you spend all day at a desk, on the tools or in a busy venue, you might find yourself ending the week depleted and wanting to spend the weekend catching up on some z’s.

But instead of staying at home all weekend and dreading the reappearance of Monday, time outdoors can actually help us de-stress, increase resilience, think better, be more creative and feel closer to others. A study showed that our main stress hormone, cortisol, decreased by 21.3 per cent per hour spent immersed in nature.

3. You’ll be more productive

Funnily enough, stepping away from screens and doing nothing is good for you! Mindless scrolling takes its toll, and you’ll be amazed at what your brain can conjure up when it isn’t being stimulated 24/7.

The days at Jojo were filled with fire-making, games of UNO and Scrabble, kitchen experiments, walks in the forest and a whole lot of lying in bed watching and hearing wildlife float by the windows.

Daydream, think deeply and when you come home you might just have a new perspective on life, love, or even be able to overcome hurdles that have recently stopped you in your tracks.

4. It’s good for the environment

Heading off-grid with Unyoked doesn’t leave behind any nasties, so you can sleep well knowing you’re bettering yourself without leaving an impact.

The cabins are powered by solar, and they use rainwater and composting toilets. These aren’t your average composting toilets though, Unyoked has refined them over the years and they don’t mess with the vibe whatsoever.

5. You’ll sleep better

Most of us don’t get nearly enough sleep. I absolutely love sleeping but even I find myself scrolling at night and resisting my body’s urge to hit the hay.

Unyoked notes that 11 independent studies have found that exposure to nature is associated with improved sleep quality and quantity.

The sleep I had at Unyoked was unmatched, and when I came home, I was still sleeping like a baby.

6. You’ll set your priorities

We all get caught up in the little things, whether that be the frustration of being stuck in traffic, the trains being cancelled or your pet peeing on the couch. But when you’re out in the wild, you’re faced with the sheer size of nature and how minuscule we are in comparison.

Watch the birds sing and dance through the air, feel the wind embracing you, hear the silence so still and map the stars in the infinite night sky; what really matters most in your life will present itself to you in these moments of clarity.

7. You’ll keep coming back

With cabins close to Adelaide, Brisbane, Byron Bay, Canberra, the Gold Coast, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, there is an Unyoked stay near you.

Each cabin is graded on a spice level between mild and extra spicy. The spicier it is, the longer the walk you’ll have, with a higher walking grade (basically, getting from your car to the cabin will be more strenuous).

Once you’ve decided on the spice level you’re comfortable with, pick the next available cabin and get ready to reset.

The research has repeatedly shown that time spent in nature is good for your spiritual, physical and mental health, so make heading outdoors a regular practice; you’ll notice the difference in all aspects of your life.

Whether you’re looking for a midweek stay to escape the grind, or a weekend stay to recharge, make sure you book well in advance to secure a spot because Unyoked is very popular.