If you don’t already have a deep longing to head into the outback for a truly Australian adventure, these incredible experiences, events and accommodation options will have you packing your swag. Your next great outback escape awaits.

Fly over the Kimberley with HeliSpirit

The Kimberley, in Australia’s North West, is one of the world’s most spectacular wilderness destinations but she hides her secrets well, until you take to the air.

With HeliSpirit , the Kimberley’s award winning, eco accredited helicopter tour business, you can get to places that are inaccessible by any other means. Views from above are stunning and a helicopter flight is an unforgettable adventure. 21 beautifully presented helicopters are located at: Kununurra, Lake Argyle, Purnululu National Park (Bungle Bungle), Mitchell Falls, Warmun, El Questro & Katherine Gorge. Offering short scenic flights, day tours, overnight options and luxury Kimberley helicopter safaris, there is a HeliSpirit adventure for everyone. Imagine landing on a mountain pinnacle to watch the sunset over a cold drink, helifishing in a wild river or soaring through gorges to land for a swim under a secret waterfall. Skilled pilots offer personal attention and in flight commentary.

Bungle Bungle and Mitchell Falls air tours

Purnululu National Park (Bungle Bungle) is one of only 12 natural world heritage listed areas in Australia. UNESCO states that the domed structures in the Bungle Bungle range are “unrivalled in their scale, extent, grandeur and diversity of form anywhere in the world”. Kununurra aeroplane company Aviair specialises in scenic air tours to the Bungle Bungles, with a 2 hour round trip scenic flight and options to land for guided walks, helicopter flights or stay overnight. The Mitchell Falls, northwest of Kununurra is accessed on an Aviair air tour which links with a helicopter to drop you off at the start of the walk to the Falls and collects you providing thrilling views of the Mitchell Falls. This flight follows the Kimberley Coast taking you over the King George Falls and Berkeley River. Aeroplanes are air-conditioned and personal touches of chilled sandalwood scented towelettes and courtesy airport transfers enhance the experience.

Experience Outback Queensland with Rex

Outback Queensland offers travellers a unique journey and the chance to experience vast landscapes, Australian wildlife and friendly locals.

Discover dinosaur digs in Richmond, uncover opals in Winton, rock out in the red dunes behind Birdsville, and soak up stunning sunsets in Bedourie and nearby Diamantina National Park.

With 24 Rex destinations in Queensland, holiday options are almost as endless as the vast blue outback Queensland sky. Convenient connections are available from Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville, and, with numerous Rex ports offering car hire, see this magnificent region from both the air and on the ground in the same trip. Fly to Cunnamulla from Brisbane, drive along the Matilda Highway to Normanton and fly back to Cairns from there.

The Territory’s ultimate tour

Experience outback Australia like never before when you journey into Australia’s forgotten land with Outback Floatplane Adventures.

Inaccessible by land, the remote Finniss River floodplains west of Darwin are a beauty to behold, with teeming wildlife and untouched landscapes.

The best part is that Outback Floatplane Adventures’ award-winning trip ‘The Ultimate Tour’ gets you there via a floatplane from Darwin, flying over Bynoe Harbour towards your destination, where you will experience a spectacular water landing on Sweets Lagoon.

Just imagine exploring this untouched paradise by floatplane, helicopter and airboat.

Take a relaxing boat cruise and enjoy a cooked meal before jumping on board an airboat to explore the monsoonal rainforest and encounter some of the Territory’s most unique birdlife and wild saltwater crocodiles. While there, an R44 Robinson helicopter will give you a bird’s-eye view of the spectacular surrounds and you can even enjoy a cooling dip in a croc-safe pool.

This trip really does have it all!

Discover Cape York with North West Safaris

North West Safaris is locally owned, with over 20 years’ experience in outback touring.

Our guides pride themselves on taking travellers to some of their favourite parts of Australia and sharing in their appreciation of the beauty of our unique country.

Providing an unrivalled level of customer service, our friendly guides leave guests with a desire to experience more of this great country.

Not only does each North West Safaris guide have extensive experience guiding in the World Heritage-listed wet tropical rainforests of north-east Queensland and Cape York, but they also have 4X4 off-road, senior first aid, and CPR training.

Pan your outback adventure

If you’re considering visiting Western Australia, Northern Territory or South Australia and you’re looking for a unique, self-drive experience, we can create the perfect itinerary for you at Broome, Kimberley & Beyond. Having lived, worked and travelled in the region, we are specialists in Kimberley cruising and outback getaways.

We will point you in the direction of the best Kimberley waterfalls, the most breathtaking gorges and the secret swimming spots.

Whether you’d like to see the sun set over Uluru, enjoy food and wine on Kangaroo Island or drive the Gibb River Road, we can book it for you.

