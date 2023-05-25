The largest and most technologically advanced ship to ever call Brisbane home has something for everybody.

Looking for thrills, spills and a good dose of chilling? Let the adventure begin on Quantum of the Seas. The ship features ‘first-at-sea’ experiences including the RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator, the FlowRider surf simulator and SeaPlex which has a full basketball court, bumper cars and roller skating. Add to this, the best vantage point at sea on the North Star observation capsule, as well as an incredible line-up of entertainment and dining, and you’re in for a voyage to truly savour.

Key dates: Quantum of the Seas sails back into Brisbane October 28, 2023 for the first voyage, a seven-night South Pacific cruise. She will be in Australian waters until April 4, 2024, when she departs Brisbane for a cruise to Honolulu.

Capacity: 4905 guests

Best suited to: Families and multi-gen cruisers. The Adventure Ocean kid’s programme is located on decks 11 and 12 and offers an array of activities and entertainment for children and teens aged three to 17. While they’re having supervised fun, Mum and Dad, and Nan and Pop might want to spend time at the Vitality Spa, the Solarium or dine at a specialty restaurant.

Where does Quantum of the Seas sail from?

Quantum of the Seas sails from Brisbane’s new International Cruise Terminal. For a streamlined embarkation, download the Royal Caribbean mobile app. By completing check-in with the app, scanning passport information and uploading a selfie security photo, guests can generate a mobile boarding pass and qualify for an expedited boarding process.

Where does Quantum of the Seas sail to?

There are a number of different itineraries ranging from three-night sampler ‘cruises to nowhere’ to South Pacific sailings and cruises along the glorious Queensland coast.

Sustainable practices

The Royal Caribbean Group has a ‘Blue Green Promise’ embracing their responsibility to protect the oceans they sail. The Blue Green Promise is a commitment to support sustainable and resilient ocean communities all over the world by working to ensure their health and vitality for generations to come by protecting and restoring ecosystems; reducing marine pollution; advancing sustainable seafood and supporting biodiversity.

Royal Caribbean has also partnered with the ocean communities they visit to ensure their continued cultural and economic vibrancy by supporting small businesses and local entrepreneurs. Royal Caribbean also invests in educational resources, supporting conservation education and providing skills training. For example, Royal Caribbean International has partnered with Amaro Primary School on Lelepa Island, Vanuatu, to provide needed educational resources to local students. The cruise line worked with the school and the local community to provide renovation and repair support to the school, new desks and chairs for the students, equipment such as computers and printers, and teaching resources such as books and stationery supplies.

Dining on Quantum of the Seas

With a choice of over 18 dining options, there’s a vast array of flavours from around the globe to sample aboard Quantum of the Seas. Complimentary dining options include the main dining room for a la carte service, Windjammer Cafe for an assortment of global cuisines, Sorrento’s for New York-style pizza, the Dog House for a choice of hotdogs, the Solarium Bistro for lighter options, and cafes. For a special occasion, book into a specialty restaurant. Below are some of the highlights onboard.

Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver

Sit down to a delicious meal in this specialty restaurant where the menu, devised by celeb chef Jamie Oliver, features handmade Italian favourites using fresh produce and free-range meats. Royal Caribbean uses “dynamic pricing” so each ship/sailing may see different pricing for specialty restaurants. Expect to pay around US$30 for lunch and US$45 for dinner.

Wonderland

Be prepared for a feast for all the senses at this ‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired dining experience where Royal Caribbean chefs twist their culinary kaleidoscopes to invent a dreamscape of never-before-seen fare. Choose dishes based on five natural elements – Earth, Sea, Fire, Ice and Sun. The dishes (and cocktails) here are designed to tantalise your taste buds. Save room for the dreamy desserts. It’s priced from around US$60.

Chef’s Table

Join up to 14 guests at a private table for the ultimate intimate dining experience: a five-course wine-pairing dinner hosted nightly by an Executive Chef and Sommelier. Dinner with wine pairings comes at around US$120.

Bars on Quantum of the Seas

There are 11 bars and lounges onboard Quantum of the Seas. Find a few highlights below.

Bionic Bar

Be prepared for a unique mixology experience. The two robotic bartenders at the Bionic Bar know how to shake, stir and mix your cocktail to perfection.

Boleros

This Latin-themed club is perfect for an after-dinner mojito or caipirinha. Sip on cocktails while enjoying the sound of a six-piece band playing salsa, cumbia, merengue and samba.

Schooner Bar

Singalong to your favourite tunes by the grand piano at this nautical-themed lounge. Perfect for a nightcap, Schooner Bar offers live entertainment and an impressive drinks menu.

Activities and entertainment on Quantum of the Seas

Expect extreme highs aboard Quantum of the Seas; ascend 91 metres above sea level with the iconic North Star observation capsule. Then there’s RipCord by iFLY simulated skydiving and the FlowRider surfing simulator. The 12-metre-long wave machine allows you to carve like a pro.

Come evening, enjoy unique shows and revues in the Royal Theater. More one-of-a-kind experiences come to life for guests in transformative venues, such as Two70, offering 270-degree views of the ocean by day and transforming into a theatre at night.

Cabins

There’s a stateroom to suit every cruiser’s adventure with a choice of interior, ocean view, balcony or suite. Quantum of the Seas has 2094 staterooms. Located in the middle of the deck, interior cabins are a great budget-friendly option. Royal Caribbean came up with the genius idea to introduce a ‘virtual balcony’ with floor-to-ceiling HD display screens that shows live-action footage of the sea.

To get a feel of the ocean, choose an ocean-view stateroom, and for extra space, and the perfect perch to enjoy the view, choose a balcony stateroom. Those staying in the spacious Royal Suite Class staterooms have access to complimentary services and amenities, plus personalised attention.

Deck plan

The cruise ship features 16 passenger decks with a top deck featuring a solarium for adults, an outdoor pool, an indoor pool featuring an operable roof system and an H2O Zone kids’ aqua park.

Itinerary highlights

On a six-night or seven-night Queensland sailing, Quantum of the Seas sails to both Airlie Beach and Cairns offering opportunities to explore the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef twice.

Shore excursion highlights

At Mystery Island, Vanuatu, hop on a quick boat ride to the nearby inhabited island of Aneityum for an adventure. From there, you’ll be given a stand-up paddleboard (SUP) and a quick beginner’s lesson on how to use it. Enjoy the remainder of your time by SUPing around the bay in cool island style. Aneityum is uninhabited and untouched by modern society.

How much does it cost to go on Quantum of the Seas?

A three-night sampler cruise starts at $546 per person, a five-night Queensland cruise starts at $702 per person and a seven-night South Pacific cruise starts at $828 per person. For more information on costings and sailings, visit Royal Caribbean International.

