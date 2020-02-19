Revealed: the best carry-on, mid-size and large luggage

Whether you’re heading off on a long holiday jaunt, overnight affair or work weekender, choosing the right luggage is the key to making your travel run smoothly.

No matter what type of bag you’re in the market for, we’ve found the best solutions for your next trip.

Carry-On

$599

The Victorinox Connex Frequent Flyer Carry-On is an ideal short-flight companion. The hard-side compact design makes it a practical but stylish solution, with all the compartments you need, and wheels that can make it easy to manoeuvre down the aisle. It you’re short on space it also offers an expandable upgrade.

Pro: Includes an integrated multi-tool with a USB port to charge any electronic device.

Con: A little pricey for the weight.

Weight: 2.9kg.

$179

Hershel have always provided the best backpacks for day-trippers or adventurers, and their Mammoth Backpack is in-keeping with this theme. With a modern, streamline design, the Mammoth will be your best friend on hiking trips or city exploration. It holds plenty of storage solutions with a 15-inch laptop sleeve, a sunglass compartment and water bottle exterior pockets.

Pro: An affordable, practical, water-resistant and light-weight choice.

Con: Probably the closest to a school bag you’re going to find.

$99.99

This Sydney menswear label have made a simple and sophisticated laptop bag in pebbled faux leather. Practical and professional, the Harold Laptop Briefcase is the perfect accompaniment to your next work trip. The briefcase fits up to a 15-inch laptop and contains internal padding to keep it safe. Compact sleeves offer great organisation and it can be hand-held or carried with an optional shoulder strap.

Pro: A strong, vegan and affordable selection to protect your laptop.

Con: It won’t fit much more than your laptop and essentials.

$560

RM Williams bags are as durable as their boots. Known as masters of the leather accessory, their Leather Duffle Bag is no exception. Its vintage style is timeless and made to last, with strong top carry handles and double sticked seams for durability. Inside you’ll find a fully lined interior with zip pockets and an optional shoulder strap.

Pro: It’s a stylish weekender that can be used for multiple occasions.

Con: Made of quality leather, it’s a heavier and non-vegan choice.

Mid-Size

$445

Away suitcases specialise in great storage solutions. Their Expandable Medium is perfect for all you over-packers that need that extra space. If your packing gets really out of control (we get it), this case also offers an interior compression system to help you fit even more inside. The soft-side is made out of a water-resistant nylon for added protection, and you’ll also find plenty of compartments to store your gear, including a sleeve that fits a 15-inch laptop.

Pro: Designed to expand an extra 1.75 inches with compartments that make all your travel essential easily accessible.

Con: The expandable storage and padded design makes it heavier than most mid-size suitcases.

Weight: 5.52kg

$629

The French luggage brand has designed one of the chicest bags on wheels. Their Chatelet Air 69cm Medium suitcase is a favourite amongst the style conscious. It’s a surprisingly tough suitcase made out of an anti-scratch shell that also lives up to its name as a lightweight choice.

Pro: A sophisticated, classical style suitcase for the frugal packers. It includes an integrated lock to protect your belongings.

Con: It’s a pricey mid-size bag and chances are the cream exterior won’t stay cream for long.

Weight: 4.2kg

$399.95

From phones to luggage tags, The Daily Edited have long been our go-to for all things monogramed. Join the style-set and stamp your name on their Black Large Suitcase. Claiming an unbreakable hard-side shell, it’s also practically designed, with 360 degrees multidimensional wheels and a TSA lock – so you no longer have to panic when you lose your padlock key.

Pro: You can personalise it with your name or initials in a selection of colours and fonts. Plus, if your luggage gets lost in transit you might have more luck in tracing it.

Con: Everyone will know your name.

Weight: 4kg

Large

$395

July are a newly launched Australian luggage brand dedicated to creating sustainable and longer-lasting luggage. Function meets form in their Checked Plus Suitcase which holds up to 110 litres. It’s designed to be waterproof and unbreakable – to withstand even the most violent of luggage-handlers – while also being lightweight. Overall, it’s a modern and affordable choice for an extended getaway.

Pro: Great durability and you can choose from some unique colours, including forest green, burgundy, nude or navy. Each suitcase includes a hidden laundry bag inside.

Con: The lighter colourway tends to show travel grime a little quicker than the alternatives. Opt for a darker shade if you have the choice!

Weight: 4.8kg

$1299

Samsonite’s extra-large suitcases are created with revolutionary materials to make them as light as possible. Their high-quality Lite Cube Prime 82cm Spinner Large Suitcase is the premium choice, positioning themselves at the forefront of luxury. The easy manoeuvrability of its wheels – a quality hard to find in large suitcases – is compensation for the hefty price tag.

Pro: Extra lightweight without compromising on size, the hard-side exterior also makes it a durable, long-term investment.

Con: Definitely pricey and potentially bulky.

Weight: 3.8kg

$369

There’s a reason Antler have dominated the market for affordable baggage. Their Portland Softcase Large is your best option if you’re looking for something inexpensive without compromising on style. Inside it holds two zip pockets as versatile storage solutions.

Pro: The Portland offers great affordability with plenty of packing room for extended stays. It’s also one of the lightest large suitcases on the market.

Con: The soft-side exterior will be less durable.

Weight: 3.5kg