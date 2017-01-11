If holidays are the best of times, it follows that the days after returning home are the worst of times. Here are the tips you need to help you cure that post-travel downer… If you’ve just fought your way back to work after a wonderful Christmas break, you’ll know that the January fugue is a genuine thing, exacerbated by a new-found yuletide spread across the tummy, a bank account malaise and the fact that everyone but you still seems to be on holidays. A survey by Booking.com reveals that almost three quarters of respondents say that holidays are indeed the most wonderful time of the year. Not only are the Chrissie holidays “more vital for our happiness than other big life occasions” but they also “bring more lasting happiness than material things”. So if you’re feeling low, restless and listless, these eight tips will help you get your mojo back.

1. Plan the next one You may not be able to afford it yet, but even the act of travel planning triggers a Pavlovian response. Even research is enough, with 79 per cent of the people polled by Booking.com saying that just scrolling through pictures of beautiful destinations and beautiful accommodation helps them to feel happy. 2. Settle home quickly As soon as you open the front door, unpack, stock the fridge and introduce at least a few elements of your daily routine as soon as you can (without going overboard). The more organised and comfortable you are, the easier the transition will be. 3. Take work one step at a time Embrace the fact that you are not going to tick off every single item on your work to-do list in the first day/week back. Set achievable goals and, if you are feeling particularly delicate (and have a day’s leave spare), consider scheduling in a ‘buffer Monday’.

4. Don’t be a vampire One reason for holiday happiness is that we spend more time in natural daylight and get our vitamin D fill instead of being imprisoned in a badly lit office. Actually take your lunch break and go for a stroll around the park as a minimum.