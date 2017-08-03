As a part of Kathmandu’s winter range celebrating their 30th anniversary, it has developed the Transfer 28L Travel Pack v3 for modern adventure travellers who want it all. It features a built-in rain cover, a laptop compartment and a separate cabin pod that means you don’t need to dig into your carry-on mid-flight.

Entries close Friday 06 October 2017. Winners announced in the next issue of Australian Traveller magazine.

See full terms and conditions.