Win a Samsonite Cosmolite 3.0 55cm Spinner in Limited-Edition Red worth $579

Guaranteed to turn heads in stylish red, Samsonite’s iconic Cosmolite 3.0 is crafted from revolutionary Curv technology, an advanced, impact-resistant lightweight material exclusive to Samsonite. Starting at just 1.7 kilograms for the 55-centimetre case and coming in five sizes, the bestselling Cosmolite 3.0 is one of the lightest in the market.