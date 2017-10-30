Blem designs fast-drying and lightweight travel towels. Made from 100 per cent French cotton, they’re extremely absorbent and soft to touch. With a beautifully subtle zig-zag design that’s always on trend, Blem towels have been spotted doubling up as home throws and picnic rugs, making it a versatile towel you’ll use all year round.

Entries close Friday 12 January 2018. Winners announced in the next issue of Australian Traveller magazine.

See full terms and conditions.