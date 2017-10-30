Blem designs fast-drying and lightweight travel towels. Made from 100 per cent French cotton, they’re extremely absorbent and soft to touch. With a beautifully subtle zig-zag design that’s always on trend, Blem towels have been spotted doubling up as home throws and picnic rugs, making it a versatile towel you’ll use all year round.
To enter, CLICK HERE, and tell us ‘which Aussie beach would you love to lay this towel on and why?’
Entries close Friday 12 January 2018. Winners announced in the next issue of Australian Traveller magazine.
See full terms and conditions.