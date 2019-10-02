WIN The Big Lap Essential Prize Pack worth over $3500

Eliza Sholly

We’ve teamed up with Travellers Autobarn to bring you the Big Lap of Australia – and the ultimate prize pack to go alongside it…

To celebrate the release of our upcoming Big Lap issue, which hits stands October 24, we are giving away a major prize to help you complete our country’s most incredible road trip.

The mighty (3.5k) prize includes:



-7 days campervan rental with Travellers Autobarn

-12-month subscription to Australian Traveller, kicking off with the Big Lap special edition

-Hands-on 4WD course with Getabout Training

–Crumpler Jolly Swagman backpack

–Master & Dynamic MW65s wireless headphones

–Osprey Fairview 50 Trek Pack

–Victorinox Swiss Tool

–Knog Bandicoot headlamp

Plus, every competition entrant also receives a discount code to a 12- or 24-month subscription to Australian Traveller magazine. Just in-case the incentive wasn’t already big enough!

Enter below for your chance to win! And make sure you click to the end for your magazine discount code!

Competition closes December 16. Visit here for Competition Terms and Conditions