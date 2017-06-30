For our next holiday, we’re looking to trade in room service and buffet breakfasts for an historic abode with whales and dolphins at our front door. Sure, it might sound a bit whimsical but from Byron Bay in the north to Eden in the south, the NSW coastline is dotted with beautiful lighthouses that you can stay in. And, if you visit between May and November, you may just see those magical mammals pass by your accommodation. Here are our favourite picks.

Green Cape Lightstation Keeper’s Cottages, Ben Boyd National Park

Located near the township of Eden and perched on the edge of a peninsula, there are three beautifully restored keeper’s cottages, with open fireplaces and charming nautical decor. Along with a fully equipped kitchen and dining and lounge rooms, each cottage has a cosy verandah, ideal for enjoying the sea air and whale watching.

You can take a guided tour of the lightstation and walk part of the Light to Light walk in Ben Boyd National Park – a stunning coastal multi-day walk between historic Boyds Tower and Green Cape Lightstation. It’s one of the best walks on the Far South Coast of NSW with ever-changing views from coast to lush forest.

SPECIAL OFFER: Stay three nights, pay only two nights for stays between 1 June and 31 August 2017. Valid only for bookings made 1 May – 31 August 2017. To book: http://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/camping-and-accommodation/accommodation/green-cape-lightstation-keepers-cottage

Assistant Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottages, Cape Byron State Conservation Area

These award-winning Assistant Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottages in Cape Byron Conservation Area are perfect for a getaway with family or friends. Just a short drive or half-hour walk from Byron, the lovingly restored cottages boast an almost panoramic view that takes in golden beaches, dramatic coastline and the iconic lighthouse, not to mention making it a superb spot for whale-watching.

You can spend the day swimming and relaxing, exploring the Cape Byron State Conservation Area, or if you’re feeling more adventurous there’s great diving and snorkelling, surfing, hang gliding and kayaking.

Although popular with visitors during the day, when the sun goes down you’ll have the area all to yourself. Sunrise over the ocean is a spectacular sight and well worth waking up for, at least once during your stay!

SPECIAL OFFER: Save 25% off Cape Byron Assistant Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottages when you book three consecutive nights or more. Valid for stays and bookings made between 1 June and 30 November 2017. To book: http://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/camping-and-accommodation/accommodation/assistant-lighthouse-keepers-cottages

Montague Island Assistant Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage, Montague Island Nature Reserve

Ever dreamt of being cast away on a deserted island? Despite being just nine kilometres from Narooma on the Far South Coast, Montague Island Nature Reserve has all the makings of a remote isle.

The sweetest spot for a romantic escape, you can wake up to the sounds of crashing waves and catch the magnificent views as the sun rises over the ocean from the historic Lighthouse Keeper’s cottage. It’s also a haven for nature lovers: follow Montague Island walking track to explore this unique landscape that preserves habitat for more than 90 species of seabirds, whales and dolphins, and hundreds of seals who laze on the rocks from late winter to early December.

SPECIAL OFFER: Stay three nights, pay for two for stays during whale-watching season: 1 May to 30 November 2017. Valid only for bookings made 1 May – 30 Nov 2017. To book: http://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/camping-and-accommodation/accommodation/montague-island-assistant-lighthouse-keepers-cottage

Sugarloaf Point Lighthouse Keepers’ Cottages, Myall Lakes National Park

Nestled in the quaint fishing village of Seal Rocks, this beautifully restored self-contained cottage (circa 1875) is a remarkable spot to explore a landscape of coast, bushland and lakes, and embrace a rich cultural history in timber-getting, fishing and maritime.

Home to more than 40 kilometres of beaches and the state’s largest coastal lake system, Myall Lakes National Park has countless opportunities for being active in the great outdoors. Busy yourself canoeing and kayaking, boating, fishing, surfing, snorkelling, or diving in the pristine waters. On land, there are a number of beautiful nature trails to follow, and be sure to check out the Grandis, a 76-metre-high flooded gum – one of the tallest trees in the state. You’ll find it in the Grandis picnic area north east of Bulahdelah.

By day, marvel at migrating whales from the cottage verandah and by night, when the lighthouse beams, you’ll be mesmerised by clear star-filled skies.

SPECIAL OFFER: Stay mid-week for three or more nights during whale-watching season and receive a complimentary Amaroo Whale Watching Cruise! To book: http://sealrockslighthouseaccommodation.com.au/

Smoky Cape Lighthouse B&B and Cottages, Hat Head National Park

Perched high on a headland in the beautiful Hat Head National Park on the Mid North Coast, Smoky Cape is the most elevated lighthouse on the east coast, completely surrounded by natural bushland with sweeping coastal views.

The historic Head Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage has been carefully restored and converted into a two-bedroom bed and breakfast with private bathroom, and the two Assistant Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottages are best suited for families with self-catering facilities.

History buffs will appreciate the area’s connection to Captain Cook’s historic voyage in 1770, the lighthouse’s use during World War II for military operations, and the area’s significance to its traditional owners, the Dunghutti people.

With rainforest and wetlands, Hat Head National Park is a terrific place to go bushwalking, camping or to enjoy a quiet picnic. Birdwatchers can look for black swans and spoonbills in the park’s wetlands; hawks and eagles soaring above beach cliffs; and shorebirds like curlews and plovers around the beach. And, of course, those magnificent whales can be spotted from your front door.

To book: http://www.smokycapelighthouse.com/