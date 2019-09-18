The best glamping spots in NSW

Alicia Poole

Whilst we all love a good old-fashioned camp out in the elements, we can’t really go past a romantic getaway that combines the best of camping without losing any ‘necessities’ like running water and a comfy bed.

From the stunning Hunter Valley wine region, to the hidden forest on the South Coast, glamping around New South Wales couldn’t be prettier.

1. The Cove, Jervis Bay

For those who know this place, you’ll have to forgive us, because we’ve just exposed the best kept secret in Jervis Bay. The Cove.

There’s hardly anything written about this secluded glamping paradise, and we seriously can’t imagine why.

Perched within Boderee National Park, wake up just meters from the beach in your own waterproof, canvas bell tent. Just don’t be alarmed at the tens of kangaroos that playfully hang around your campsite.

Tents are furnished with a king size bed, a daybed (can be used as an extra bed), an outdoor table and two deck chairs. There’s also an outdoor bath (YES) and a communal barbeque with a table and chairs. Oh, and there’s a pizza oven too. Just don’t tell too many people, okay?

2. Boydell’s Secret Escape, East Gresford

The ultimate romantic getaway in the glorious Hunter Valley, Boydell’s Secret Escape sits high on the property, overlooking the family vineyard and lush grazing paddocks.

Relax in the fabulous copper bath with a glass of wine in hand and set the fire in time for sunset. Wake up to the kangaroos and cows grazing on the lush-green paddocks and help yourself to the supplied breakfast: juicy strawberries, local bread and freshly squeezed orange juice.

If you’re feeling extra indulgent, book an in-house massage, private chef or a picnic lunch hamper to really enjoy your stay.

3. Paperbark Camp, Jervis Bay

Hidden in the forest on the NSW South Coast, choose from the 13 canvas safari-style tents, wedged between eucalyptus and paperbark trees.

Be at one with nature when you stay at Paperbark Camp, as all of the tents’ bathrooms are semi-exposed to the elements. Don’t worry, you’ve still got privacy screens!

This peaceful bush retreat combines luxury accommodation with some of the best food from the on-site restaurant. Gunyah, from the local Koori word meaning ‘meeting place’, really is the heart of the camp.

4. Faraway Domes, Warialda

Nestled amongst the bushland of leafy trees on a private 3600-hectare property. Faraway Domes is further away than others, but the one-of-a-kind structures are well worth the trek.

More than 400 kilometres from the city of Brisbane, Faraway Domes is an exclusive getaway, reserved for those adventurous enough to explore the harder-to-reach regions of Australia.

The high-tech geodesic domes are built to withstand the tough elements of the Australian outback, while still having all the luxurious touches. Enjoy panoramic views of the stunning surroundings and relax into your own exclusive getaway.

5. Sierra Escape, Mudgee

Surrounded by rolling hills and breathtaking views, Sierra Escape in Mudgee provides the ultimate escape from city life.

Designed for comfort and luxury, reset your mind by setting a relaxing bath, toasting marshmallows over the fire, or pouring a glass of wine whilst taking in the picturesque views of the mountain ranges.

Guests can pick from three of the Australian-made tents to suit your level of luxury.

6. Tandara Glamping Tent, Lane Cove National Park

Sydneysiders don’t have to travel far to try a touch of luxurious glamping with the Tandara Glamping Tent situated within the Lane Cove Holiday Park.

Tandara is unique in there being only one tent. It’s first in best dressed, and if you’re wanting to wine and dine your loved one, I’d recommend booking fast.

Blended into the Australian bush, the tent offers first-class luxurious facilities.

7. Roar & Snore, Sydney

The unforgettable overnight Taronga Zoo experience allows guests to share a night right by the animals. The experience features intimate encounters, fascinating talks and of course, the safari-style accommodation overlooking the stunning Sydney Harbour.

Head along to the exclusive night safari, and get the chance to see the Sumatran Tiger, Red Panda and Sea Lion pups. Join in at early-morning feeding time and build a special bond with the zoo’s animals.

8. Bubble Tent Australia, Capertee

Not your traditional safari-style glamping set-up, Bubble Tent’s unique outer shell gives guests an experience like no other. Sleep under the stars in the clear, inflatable, bubble-like tent sitting high over the second-largest canyon in the world, Capertee Valley.

Situated on a 400-hectare property, there are three individual compounds to choose from, all separate and out of view from one another.

The three domes all come with their own telescope for late-night stargazing, an outdoor firepit for toasting marshmallows, an outdoor shower (if you’re game), and each with their own unique features: a floating bed, hammock and even a love swing. Two of the structures, The Virgo and The Leo both come with their very own outdoor hot tub.

9. Zoofari Lodge, Dubbo

Another incredible glamping experience from Taronga Zoo is Dubbo’s Zoofari Lodge. Guests can retreat to the wild for an unforgettable glamping safari, waking up to an African safari at your doorstep. Have breakfast with giraffes, zebras, and rhinos, only an arm’s length away.

With two styles of lodges to choose from – animal and bushland view – guests can decide whether they wish to take in the native bushland, or experience the zoo real safari-style.

Nestled in the heart of the zoo, experience first-hand exclusive tours, delicious cuisine, safari-styled accommodation, zoo entry and bike hire.