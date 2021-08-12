Your guide to shopping at the markets and boutiques in Orange and surrounds.

Orange is a top spot to engage in a bit or retail therapy. Be it a one-stop wine shop where you can have a tipple or two to a grocer selling organic wholefoods, a farmers market or cutting-edge fashion boutique, here’s where to shop in Orange and surrounds.

Orange Farmers’ Market

Chat one-on-one with an apple farmer (there are no oranges grown in Orange), buy truffles direct from a grower and pack your esky with everything from fruit and vegetables to pastured eggs, meat, cheese, olives and olive oil at the Orange Farmers Market. The market, which takes place on the second Saturday of every month, also sells wines, beer, cider and spirits produced in the Central West region of NSW. The market takes place at Naylor Pavilion at the Orange Showground.

The White Place

Refresh your home and wardrobe with a visit to The White Place, where you can pick up everything from an original artwork to a unique piece of furniture at the outlet, which doubles as a lifestyle and events space. Dedicated shopoholics can also stay in the heart of Orange at a house furnished in The White Place style and get the look, as everything from the bed you sleep in to the outdoor furniture is available for purchase.

Ferment the Orange Wine Centre

Include a foray to Ferment in your Orange shopping itinerary as the wine centre has more than 100 wines on offer available by the glass or bottle. Ferment is housed in a heritage building and is like a cellar door collective featuring wines from stellar local producers such as Nashdale Lane, Brangayne and Borrodell Estate. The charming building once housed a church-based support network and was built in 1868.

This Australian concept store housed in an old Masonic temple is for design nerds, interior addicts and fashionistas. The Sonic is housed in a charming heritage building, which was built in 1864 and is all beams, exposed bricks and hardwood floors, is divided into three spaces: a homewares store – Jumbled – a clothing store – Iglou – and a café – Nimrod’s. Attend a styling workshop in the expansive space so you better understand the art of scattering cushions or placing a throw just so.

Mary and Tex Curious Emporium

Elsewhere in Orange, you will find the Mary & Tex Curious Emporium, which was built on the back of the successful House store in Orange. Owned by – you guessed it, Mary and Tex – the unique furniture, homewares and lifestyle store is carefully curated to provide inspiration for home owners. Get good and lost in the wall décor, clocks and prints, shop for sleepwear, socks and undies or simply browse the kitchen section for pretty egg cups or patterned spatulas.

The Corner Store Gallery

The Corner Store Gallery is housed in a heritage building that was once a corner store. As any besotted art lover will tell you, the gallery, established in 2014, is a top spot to pick up an original work for your wall or a porcelain cup or vase for a souvenir. The recently renovated gallery brings together artists and designers from all over Australia who specialise in a diverse range of mediums and also hosts workshops on everything from floristry to wreath making.

The Essential Ingredient Orange

There’s an inventive selection of artisan wares on offer at The Essential Ingredient Orange, which is a spin-off of the original store which began as a mail-order business in Sydney’s inner west in the 1980s. Since then, six additional franchise stores have sprung up in NSW, Victoria and the ACT. Get a slice of Orange at this gourmet grocery store, which offers up artisan produce such as Marzano pear paste, Fish River Roasters coffee, triple-cream cheeses and paella burners.

Plants n Pretty Pieces

It is a very serene experience browsing in Plants n Pretty Pieces for everything from artworks, to pots and baskets, earrings, handbags and tote bags and you could easily spend an hour or two doing so. This cute-as-a-button Millthorpe store is divided into Gifts for Her, Gifts for the Home and Gifts of the Green Kind. The shop is located in Pym Street in the beautiful historical village of Millthorpe, which is a 20-minute drive from Orange.

Finns Store

You’ll covet pretty much everything in Finns Store, which is an emporium of contemporary art, homewares and collectables in NSW’s Central West. Every spare surface of the store, housed in a century-old heritage building, holds treasures design-lovers will adore from abstract lampshades to oversized blue and white platters to quilted pillows and jewellery. The merch is also available online.

The Bower

You could spend days exploring The Bower, housed in a large shed off the main street of Millthorpe. While most of the store’s inventory revolves around antiques and collectables from as far away as Morocco and the UK, there is also a local artisan presence with wares such as leather goods to lust after as well as luxury skincare, local merino socks and handmade candles. Look for the vintage car in Victoria Street and you’ll spot The Bower’s distinctive barn doors.

For more great travel tips and itineraries read our Ultimate travel guide to Orange, NSW.