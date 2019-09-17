The 7 best bars in Byron Bay

Sally Scott

A bunch of new drinking dens have joined Byron’s popular bar scene, offering holidaymakers plenty of options for bar-hopping in this free-spirited town.

From intimate wine bars serving natural wine, to sunset cocktails in Mediterranean-inspired surrounds to drinking and dancing till late, here’s seven Byron Bay bars not to be missed.

Hidden down a laneway off Lawson Street, Light Years is a welcoming cocktail bar with Vietnamese-inspired bites. The handiwork of Melbourne native Kim Stephen, the friendly crew will guide you through the drinks list with expert care.

A current fave with punters is the ‘Netflix and Chill’ featuring rum-soaked popcorn, Brookie’s macadamia gin, passionfruit and lemon. The creative garnish features popcorn nestled in passionfruit skin – genius! Interesting to note the team uses a vegan frother rather than the traditional egg whites in their cocktails, perfect for allergy sufferers and vegan friends alike. Hot tip: even in the shoulder season you’ll need to book ahead to secure a table.

Address: 17 Lawson St, Byron Bay

The wine bar you didn’t know you were missing in Byron until you slink right in.

Byron Bay’s first natural wine bar is a thing of beauty. Supernatural is the brainchild of Hunter Valley winemaker (and now Byron local) Peter Windrim and Andy Love, co-owner of popular Lennox eatery Shelter. The idea was to create an approachable small wine bar with personality and “build a community around wine,” says Windrim.

The result is a laneway bar with Parisian style where you can comfortably riff about wine with the knowledgeable and personable team, or simply order from the quirky drinks list, based solely around naturally produced, organic and biodynamic wine. Wines are complemented by a concise bar-snack menu including tempting tasters such classic Peruvian kingfish ceviche served with corn chips, all designed to be eaten with one hand and a wine glass in the other.

Address: 9 Bay Lane, Byron Bay

This rooftop cocktail and whisky bar offers a window to the world, to sit back and soak up the hinterland views and watch the sunset. This dimly lit refuge from Byron’s bustling streets below is a cosy, vintage haven featuring Chesterfield lounges, antique light fittings and a show stopping six-metre copper-hued bar.

With a selection of more than 300 whisky, gin, rum, tequila and artisanal spirits on offer, it would be churlish not to indulge in a cocktail or two. The ‘Captain Cooked’ is one of the signature cocktails, served warm and neat with Brookie’s MAC, The Balvenie 14-year Scotch, Bacardi 8-yea rum, burnt orange and vanilla syrup with black walnut bitters – and it will put hairs on your chest.

Address: 9 Fletcher Street, Byron Bay

Popular hotspot The Mez Club is the breezy bar Byron has longed for with a cool Mediterranean style and holiday vibe. Upstairs has been cleverly designed to cater for groups, leaving downstairs for couples and friends to laze by the floor-to-ceiling windows flung open to let in the balmy breezes and graze on tapas. Happy hour is leisurely, from 3pm to 5pm every day and includes local favourites Ink or Brookie’s G&Ts for the ultimate sunset sips.

Address: 4/85-87 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Occupying the former Earth’n’Sea pizza parlour corner of Fletcher and Byron Streets, this vast space has been transformed into a buzzing restaurant and bar offering a pan-Asian menu designed to share, curious cocktails and beachside beats seven days a week. Highly recommend the nostalgic prawn toast in all its crispy glory, washed down with a cocktail from their list ‘Bang Bang Bangers’.

Address: 4/1 Byron St, Byron Bay

New kid on the block Loft Byron Bay is all shiny and new, located just moments from Byron’s famous Main Beach. Occupying an elevated terrace position on Jonson Street, this is a space set for you to sip summery cocktails in the casual coastal ambience and take advantage of the lofty heights for great people watching.

Address: 4 Jonson Street, Byron Bay

Locura is your late-night hideaway and Byron’s best club for lovers of dance music. The quality drinks list is a micro mecca for tequila and mescal, however music is at Locura’s core, curated by Jono Ma (of Jagwar Ma fame). Look carefully and you’ll spot renowned Klipschorn speakers; designed in the 1940s this sexy sound system was made famous at the Loft nightclub in New York during the disco era.

Linger longer at Locura and you’ll hear a range of music from jazz, soul and disco early in the evening, building artfully throughout the night from disco to deep house, taking you on an epic musical journey.

Address: 6 Lawson Street, Byron Bay