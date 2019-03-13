Jessica Humphries

Soak up some seriously serene Byron Bay bliss with our top pick of hotels, resorts and caravan parks in this classic coastal getaway.

Once a sleepy seaside town, Byron Bay is rapidly expanding and evolving as more and more tourists choose this patch of paradise for their next romantic getaway or family holiday.

As more people flock to the area, holidaymakers must be organised well in advance if they plan to travel in the high season – which, let’s be honest, is most of the time these days. But we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and scoped out some of the town’s classic stays, where you can experience the real Byron.

Luxury

If you like your luxury with a touch of eco-friendliness and abundant nature, then it doesn’t get much better than Elements.

It has everything you look for in a truly indulgent stay – including a chic restaurant, expansive, adults-only swimming pool to while away the hours, day spa (with top notch treatments), and, of course, ocean views.

Your villa is beach hut meets modern luxury with everything you need and more, and you can wake up in the morning and enjoy a sunrise yoga class overlooking the ocean. Rates vary depending on villa and season. Starting at around $400 per night for two people, mid-week.

Tucked away in a quieter corner of town (towards Suffolk Park), the Byron at Byron is the ultimate in chilled luxury. Surrounded by paths that wind through expansive nature and lagoons, at times you’ll almost feel like you’re glamping – until you wander into your super stylish space, decked out with all the mod cons including a fully equipped kitchen so you can sit back and soak up the nurturing nature from the comfort of your own room.

It truly is one of those places where you could comfortably stay cosied up without ever needing to leave. You can escape the gentle hustle and bustle of Byron and stay safely within the resort, which offers everything from restaurant to day spa, swimming pool and the ocean just a short stroll from your front door. Standard suites from $444 per night, mid-week.

Right off the highway as you drive into Byron (so you can avoid some of that weekend traffic) sits Shambhala – a nature-abundant paradise overlooking Byron’s Belongil Beach. On arrival, you’re greeted by a breathtaking amethyst crystal, Buddha statues and paths that wind their way through forests to your cosy, quirky cottage.

With only four cottages, the space feels quiet and peaceful, and each one has its own dedicated outdoor space – with some boasting spas and a private cabana. It’s luxurious but humble, with a homely vibe – and you can even bring your pooch because it’s uniquely pet friendly. You can indulge in the on-site steam room and sauna, and when it does come time to venture out, you have direct access to the beach, plus you won’t need to travel far to enjoy Byron’s best. From $295 mid-week for a two-person cabin, minimum two-night stay.

Mid-range

More family-friendly than uber indulgent, Mariner Bay Apartments are the perfect home base for a holiday in the bay.

It’s close to town, and the rooms are clean, comfortable, spacious and fully self-contained. There’s a barbecue area that opens onto a palm tree garden and a heated salt-water swimming pool perfect for the littlies. There are minimum stays on some of the apartments, but some great year-round promotions. Starting at around $250 per night for a one-bedroom apartment.

Set in the very heart of Byron Bay, just a short stroll from Main Beach and all the local attractions, The Lord Byron is one of the oldest hotels in the regions, recently enjoying a revamp but still retaining some of its old-school Byron charm.

The hotel has a sparkling swimming pool with inviting bar, and rooms are chic, colourful and beachy. The 12pm check-out, free bikes and surfboards all invite you to slow down and really soak up the Byron vibes, and staff go the extra mile to make sure you leave your worries behind you and enjoy your stay. Queen rooms from $249.

Cheap and cheerful

Homely, comfortable, and a short walk from all of Byron’s best, Glen Villa camping and caravan park has everything you need to feel at home on your holiday.

With an abundance of accommodation options on offer, you can choose what suits you best – from simple camping and humble huts to fully self-contained spa cabins. The vibe is friendly, attracting a vast range of visitors – from families to backpackers and anyone wanting to soak up the chilled atmosphere of Byron on a budget. From $35 per night for a simple tent site to $150 for a spa cabin, mid-week.

Be transported into a vibrant oasis of hippie backpackers in luscious nature surrounds. You could be anywhere in the world here, and the laid-back, village-like atmosphere invites everyone to chill and enjoy cheap eats at the cafe whilst making friends with the courageous wildlife.

It’s not quite in the thick of it, but the 15-minute walk to town and Byron’s beaches is flat and cruisey. There’s a swimming pool, hammocks, and an abundance of vibrant evening activities for a quintessentially Byron Bay backpacking experience. Prices start at around $30 for a bed in a dorm room, mid-week.