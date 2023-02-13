The breezy beach town of Yamba has soared in popularity over the last decade. The best way to enjoy its laid-back lifestyle? Renting one of the many Airbnb properties around town.

Yamba’s hotels and motels are abundant, and its camping sites are often fully booked for summer. But sometimes you just want a home away from home – literally. Enter Yamba’s Airbnb scene. From architecturally designed beach houses to ocean breeze-filled apartments a stone’s throw from the waves, pet-friendly accommodation your pup will love to kid-friendly riverside homes to dock your boat at, Yamba has plenty of Airbnb accommodation options that will suit your needs and holiday vibe.

With so many properties to search through, we figured you might want a curated list. These are our picks – there’s something for every budget in the mix.

1. Beach House

Kicking off the list with ultimate luxury, Beach House has the coveted location of being between Main Beach and Lover’s Point.

Walking distance from everything, including the best beaches Yamba has to offer, venturing outdoors will be difficult with Egyptian cotton bed linen, sweeping views of the ocean and cloud-like furniture worth lazing the day away in.

2. Blue Back

This private guesthouse accommodation is 200 metres from the Clarence River, and while you’ll have to walk or ride to the centre of town, Blue Back’s location is peaceful and removed from the busyness of Yamba’s high season.

A renovated granny flat set in bushland, you’ll love the private courtyard for bird watching and relaxing, plus guests have full use of the main yard, including a BBQ and wood-fired pizza oven.

3. Cove House

If you’ve brought along the family dog, Cove House is a great choice for Yamba accommodation close to town.

The pet-friendly, fully-fenced yard means they can enjoy the summer sunshine too, and you can relax on the expansive deck, which extends from an open-plan kitchen for breezy, warm evening celebrations.

4. Pippi Beach Studio

This cosy loft studio is perfectly situated on Pippi Beach, one of the best beaches in Yamba for a morning walk, quick dip and beating the crowds.

It’s been created with couples in mind and feels like a romantic retreat – a wonderful option for anyone after a tranquil beach holiday.

5. Pacific Lodge

High up on Pilot Hill overlooking Main Beach is Pacific Lodge, one of the area’s original holiday homes now refurbished and redesigned as a modern beach shack.

With the ability to sleep eight people, this Yamba Airbnb would suit a group of friends or two families.

Visitors rave about the sea breeze it catches through ocean-facing windows, and the great location – Pacific Hotel, one of Yamba’s best restaurants, is right next door.

6. Yamba Getaway

Yamba Getaway is a modern and self-contained unit designed to be a completely wheelchair-friendly Airbnb in the heart of Yamba.

One-hundred metres to the main shopping centre, and in an area where it’s all flat footpaths to beaches and cafes, the property has access ramps, handrails installed in the toilet and a wheel-in shower, plus wide doorways with grab rails throughout.

It’s also pet friendly, so you’re welcome to bring your dog along.

7. Mysa Yamba

Designed for family escapes, Mysa Yamba is a four-bedroom renovated home positioned in a quiet, leafy neighbourhood outside of Yamba’s main village.

Full of natural light and with its own pontoon and swimming pool (with giant daybeds for lounging with a good book), the open plan design will appeal to those wanting an oasis-like retreat, while little additions like kayaks and a bunk room will please big and little kids alike.

8. La Ronde 2

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, there is plenty of space in La Ronde 2, a Yamba holiday home on the enviable strip of ocean-view apartment blocks that runs along Pacific Parade – away from town, but close enough to walk to the shops and beaches.

Managing to be both ground floor while providing stunning views of Pippi Beach, La Ronde 2 is also tastefully decorated and has undercover parking, plus internal laundry facilities.

9. Ocean Sounds

This is one of the few Yamba Airbnbs that features a private swimming pool; if salty hair and sandy feet are less your thing. Beach lovers will still adore Ocean Sounds’ proximity to Pippi Beach and best of all, during whale watching season in Yamba (late May through October) you’ll be able to spot the majestic ocean creatures from your own lounge room.

10. Tecoma 3

Speaking of swimming pools, Tecoma 3 might have the most impressive swimming pool in all of Yamba. Perched on the edge of the Clarence River, it’s the perfect place to wind down in the privacy of your own Airbnb.

One of the best Yamba Airbnbs for boat enthusiasts, there is a private pontoon for mooring and a deep, wide waterway that suits larger vessels.

The three bedrooms are all located on the upper level, with the downstairs dedicated to open-plan living and dining, with a modern kitchen and large deck.

11. Salty Dayz

Designed by Ky Drury of Byron Bay’s Studio Haus.Co, this riverside Yamba Airbnb is accommodation created with summer in mind.

The north-facing spot catches both the sunrise and sunset over the Clarence river, Salty Dayz has 19 metres of direct frontage to the river and a depth of 8 metres off the pontoon, so it suits those with larger vessels.

12. The Black Ace

This stylish, eclectic pet-friendly Airbnb is in the heart of Yamba village, next door to Yamba’s historic cinema.

A 110-year-old cottage that’s been restored with a sleek, minimalist interior, The Black Ace hasn’t left anything out when it comes to luxe living.

Carlotta + Gee linens are on all beds, a Sonos wireless sound system throughout and a SMEG coffee machine make staying indoors on the rare Yamba rainy day a dream.

Best of all, the separate bunkhouse can sleep six and is perfect for families with older kids who might want a little space.

