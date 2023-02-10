Far North NSW is filled with natural wonders beyond its famous beaches. On your next holiday it’s worth choosing a day, skipping the sand and heading inland to experience its spectacular waterfalls.

Veering off the Pacific Highway towards Yamba might feel like leaving reality and escaping to a pocket of beach-filled paradise, but if you’re in town for more than a few days it’s definitely worth hopping back in the car and venturing inland again to experience the serenity of the hinterlands and their many waterfalls.

Northern NSW is filled with secret swimming holes and waterfalls you can either paddle towards or admire from afar, and many of them are within a short driving distance from Yamba. Below, check out our favourites in the region.

Minyon Falls, Nightcap National Park

Starting with one of the furthest waterfalls from Yamba (but one of the best), Minyon Falls drops 100m from an escarpment into a crystal clear plunge pool that’s open for swimming, so you can float at your leisure near the roar of the waterfall itself.

Located inside one of New South Wales’ best national parks, Nightcap National Park, which is world heritage-listed and a short drive outside of Lismore, there are picnic areas and walking tracks nearby (plus a lookout up top if you’re not keen on swimming) that make Minyon Falls perfect for a day trip.

Time from Yamba: 2 hours

Dalwood Falls

One of the most popular local swimming holes near Yamba, Dalwood Falls is very much a tropical oasis. Trees shade the large pool beneath the falls, and it’s only a short walk from Dalwood Road – while the falls aren’t clearly marked, you’ll spot cars parked along the route that indicate you’ve arrived.

You’ll find the falls just outside of Alstonville, which is a left turn off the highway as you reach Ballina. The drive into town and around is also beautiful, and it’s worth making a stop in Alstonville for its quaint hinterland feel and a visit to Summerland Farm for lunch – this serene spot is popular for weddings, offers up delicious fresh lunch fare and is one of the first businesses started by The House With No Steps (now known as Aruma) for providing employment to people with disabilities.

Time from Yamba: 1 hour

Boundary Falls, Gibraltar Range National Park

This pretty waterfall inside the rocky Gibraltar Range National Park is a little further from Yamba than some, but worth the day trip. You can swim here at the base of the falls, accessed by a 200 metre track and a small descent down some stairs. There is a campground nearby if you want to make an overnighter of it, and it’s worth exploring the national park itself if you have time – there are some beautiful walks and picnic areas to enjoy.

You’ll be driving through Maclean and Ulmarra[1] on your way, so be sure to stop off and check out these lovely country towns for lunch or breakfast.

Time from Yamba: 2 hours

Killen Falls

One of the smaller waterfalls near Yamba, Killen Falls is a popular swimming hole with families thanks to its range of fun activities on offer. You can swim, of course, but it’s also worth taking time to head up above to the lookout platform for spectacular views, and take the walking track behind the falls themselves to get the best Instagram snaps as the water cascades behind you. There’s even a cave, for avid explorers.

A 20 minute drive outside of Ballina or around 45 minutes south of Byron Bay is where you’ll find this waterfall, just turn onto Killen Falls Drive once you reach Tintenbar.

Time from Yamba: 1 hour 20 minutes

Red Cedar Falls, Dorrigo National Park

The largest waterfall in Dorrigo National Park, Red Cedar Falls thunders from above amid red cedars and bangalow palms, meaning that when you’re observing from below you’re coated in fine mist. It’s a real experience and worth the lengthier day trip drive. Best of all, you can swim at the base of the falls.

The only issue is it’s a lengthy walk to get there (8.9km round trip from Never Never picnic area), but the bonus is you can take a breathtaking walk through rainforest along the Rosewood Creek Circuit, which features several other swimming holes for quick dips along the way. It’s a tougher Grade 4 track that may not suit children, but if you make a day of it, you won’t have regrets.

Time from Yamba: 3 hours

Crystal Shower Falls, Dorrigo National Park

This is one of those waterfalls where the name really says it all. A short walk from the Dorrigo Rainforest Centre, you’ll make your way down to a suspension bridge that will take you across a wide valley with excellent views of the falls, if you want some great snaps of the drop. Take the side trail to check out the cave behind the waterfall, too.

You can’t swim here (the pool below isn’t very deep, so it’s not really ideal for swimming anyway), but the walk and views are worth the drive anyway, and you can always head to nearby Dangar Falls for a dip if you like.

Time from Yamba: 2.5 hours

Protester Falls

When a logging protest back in 1979 successfully saw the area around Terania Creek protected from land clearing, a new waterfall was named. Welcome to Protesters Falls, a spectacular waterfall 2 hours outside of Yamba, nestled in palm-filled rainforest. You can’t swim here, but the walking track is worth the road trip anyway.

At one-and-a-half hour return trip, it’s marked as Grade 3 so may not suit little ones, but is great for exploring with friends or older children thanks to the beautiful surroundings and possible wildlife spotting on offer (walkers often spy pademelons and rare frogs in this area).

Time from Yamba: 2 hours

Whian Whian Falls, Nightcap National Park

This lesser-known waterfall near Yamba is a great spot for a summer swim. A wide, low waterfall sits above fresh, clear waters usually filled with locals having a leisurely dip – even if you visit and the waterfall isn’t flowing (it usually needs prior heavy rain to get going), it’s still a lovely place to spend a day.

Whian Whian Falls is inside Nightcap National Park, specifically in the Whian Whian State Conservation Area. Head to the national park and follow signs – there is a car park and marked walking track.

Time from Yamba: 1 hour 30 minutes

Marom Creek Falls

This small waterfall has one of the best swimming holes beneath it where many locals and tourists alike while away their days. Dip in and out of the pool, or take the leap from the top of the waterfall into the depths below.

This one is a little trickier to get to – because it’s essentially an oasis amid farmland, you’ll have to walk from the road along an unmarked track to reach the swimming spot. Head to the little town of Rous Mill and turn off to Marom Creek from here.

Time from Yamba: 1 hour

