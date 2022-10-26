A quick guide to the very best of Gerringong, NSW

Find a sweet spot in this breezy beach town nestled between green coastal pasture and the Pacific Ocean on the NSW South Coast. Here, we explore Gerringong’s highlights to uncover why the town landed at number 47 on your list of Top 50 Aussie Towns.

At first flush, the green hills of Gerringong look a little bit like England. The cows grazing nonchalantly on pasture that rolls, dramatically, all the way down to the edge of the cliffs.

The unabashed bucolic nature of the scene looks clipped straight from a period drama like Poldark. And yet. This tiny town just a stone’s throw from Kiama on the NSW South Coast is every bit Australian.

What to see and do in Gerringong

It’s a classic Aussie beach town, where life revolves around Werri Beach. A popular surf spot patrolled in warmer months, this main beach is bookended to the north by a sheltered lagoon favoured by young families who swim in its shallower waters. And to the south by Ourie Rock Pool, chipped into the rock shelf in the 1930s to cater to campers and entice tourists.

Further south still, tucked below the cliffs and dating to the early 1900s, Boat Harbour Rock Pool is one of Gerringong’s true hidden gems.

The Kiama Coast Walk, a 20-kilometre trail along the headland with spectacular ocean views, culminates at Werri Beach, too. It’s a must-do when in town – if only walked in part. The six-kilometre Loves Bay to Gerringong section zigzags through the coastal pastures.

Where to eat in Gerringong

When you’ve worked up an appetite, eat within arm’s reach of the ocean. Sea Vista Cafe offers great options from breakfast through to lunch (brekkie rolls, shakshouka, baked barramundi, steak sandwiches, bliss bowls and burgers) with as-promised ocean views.

Gather by the Hill has a beach backdrop and slick, breezy interiors to complement its wine, cocktails and modern Australian menu.

Located in the Cronin’s Hotel (owned by Rugby League legend Mick Cronin), Jack’s Grill by Smith St. Foods serves up classic pub fare with a few fancier dishes thrown in.

Just outside town, scenically situated Crooked River Wines offers wine tastings, meals and overnight stays.

Or sign up for a cooking class at Buena Vista Farm, with workshops encompassing everything from a sourdough masterclass to cheesemaking.

Where to stay in Gerringong

Accommodation options are plentiful. Werri Beach Holiday Park is a great place to holiday with the whole family, dog included, with its range of cabins as well as powered and unpowered sites.

Set on a vast tract of oceanfront farmland, designer Dovecote is an all-out luxe option as is the gorgeous Greyleigh, a brand-new farm stay in nearby Jerrara.

Or check into the aptly named The Beach House, a sweet holiday home close to the ocean with solid coastal chic vibes.

