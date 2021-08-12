If you’re heading to the South Coast of NSW, make Jervis Bay your base.

There’s a reason why Jervis Bay gets a lot of love on Instagram: it’s paradise. If powder-soft sand, snorkelling in clear water, secluded coves, killer surf and peace and quiet are some of the ingredients that meet your criteria for the perfect vacation, then the 102 sq. km bay and village should be on your radar. Here are some of the best places to stay in Jervis Bay.

Paperbark Camp

It’s all about privacy and rustic luxury at Paperbark Camp, which is four kilometres from Huskisson and the walking trails of Jervis Bay National Park. The premium tented eco accommodation comprises 13 deluxe African safari-style tents flanked by bushland and linked by star-lit pathways back to The Gunyah (‘meeting place’), which serves as the restaurant, reception, bar and communal lounge area. Spend your days exploring Jervis Bay by kayak, snorkel, paddle-board or surfboard or kick on your private verandah and count the kangaroos.

Worrowing Estate

Worrowing Estate is an historic 100-hectare coastal farm property located on the NSW South Coast. Choose between a farm-style house and cottages, all restored to their former glory using traditional materials and reclaimed timbers, a wilderness hut flanked by the bushland of Jervis Bay National Park, a dinky little boat shed and contemporary space that was once the horse stables. There’s also a traditional beach shack 50 metres from Nelson’s Beach.

Parma House

This beautifully appointed 250-hectare heritage-listed cattle property, Parma House , is a great example of sensitive agro-tourism. A stay at the renovated heritage home, built in 1874, involves slipping into a slower rhythm: pull on your gumboots and amble down to the belted Galloway cows, feed the chooks and collect their eggs and try your hand at fishing in the farm lake. If you do feel like exploring further afield, the beaches of Jervis Bay are just 15 minutes away.

Beachstone Vincentia

This recently restored cottage retains much of the charm of the original beach shack and builds on it. Supercalla Private’s newest property, Beachstone , is the kind of contemporary beach cottage that is designed to make visitors unwind. There are nooks for books, an expansive verandah for sipping G+Ts, an outdoor tub, fireplace and lounge area that makes the space extremely comfortable. Beachstone is a short walk from Orion Beach in Vincentia.

The Cove Jervis Bay

The Cove is a secluded private escape that is perfect for those seeking a bit of peace and quiet. The eco-certified property offers self-catering accommodation against the backdrop of Booderee National Park. While the Fun House can sleep 23 people in seven bedrooms, the cute-as-hell Surf Cabins, Ocean Cabins, Salt Cabins and Boat Cabins are a bit more compact, accommodating between two and six people. Glamping is also an option.

Bangalay Luxury Villas

Jervis Bay is located an hour’s south of Shoalhaven Heads, where Bangalay Villas is located. But it’s worth a bit of extra time on the asphalt to get to the luxury accommodation, which is a magnet for everyone from golfers to surfers, foodies and families. Arrive in your Tesla (there’s a charging station onsite) to the discreet getaway, which is flanked by a golf course and a short walk from Seven Mile Beach. The restaurant at the seaside retreat is world-class, making it a popular place to eat, play and stay on the South Coast.

Jervis Bay Holiday Park

Jervis Bay Holiday Park is so close to the water it has its own boat ramp. Here, at the absolute river-frontage property, you can take advantage of stunning locations by hiring a kayak or SUP and paddling along Currambene Creek, which leads all the way to Jervis Bay. The family-friendly holiday park has powered and unpowered sites, glampsites, bushman’s cabins and premium waterfront sites to enjoy under canvas or from the comfort of your caravan.

Green Patch

Families who like to combine surf with travel on a budget should head to the old-school Green Patch campsite in Jervis Bay, which is a short stroll away from Green Patch Beach and a protected, picturesque lagoon set within Booderee National Park. The discrete campsite has limited spots and is ideal for families and small groups who appreciate nature and the daily cameos from kangaroos.

Atra Jervis Bay Beach Front Family Holiday Home

Atra has much to offer: the coastal getaway is toes-in-the-sand waterfront in Callala Beach, Jervis Bay and has a beach-chic ambience that makes it feel like your own mini seaside resort. The layout of the home is sympathetic with the seaside location: there are balconies, an outdoor bath, multiple living areas and an outdoor fire pit around which guests become fixtures after dark, listening to the waves crash onto the sand.

For more great travel tips and itineraries read the Ultimate guide to Jervis Bay holidays here.