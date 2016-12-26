Ever wondered where the best snorkelling spots are in Sydney? Forget the Barrier Reef, Sydney-siders, the coast here is peppered with world-class waters that demand a mask and fins. Here’s our pick: 1. Shelley Beach (Cabbage Tree Bay) Being a fully protected aquatic reserve has its benefits and Shelley Beach, tucked away on Manly’s southern end, certainly has reaped the rewards after a decade of sanctuary. Sydney’s most popular snorkelling spot is arguably its best too, partly because it’s sheltered from the ocean swell on most days, too. Shelley’s strength is its diversity with everything from large schools of mullet and trevally to small harmless sharks such as dusky whalers and wobbegongs. You might even see a hawksbill turtle if you’re lucky. Notes: For all its upsides, Shelley can be busy with a capital b on a sunny weekend.

2. Clovelly Pool Most days you will be able to see a bit of sea life in Clovelly Pool, but that’s not where the action is. On a calm day (make sure there’s no discernible swell), just over the pool’s edge, on the ocean side, is where you want to be. The underwater topography is quite dramatic under the lip; big boulders harbour giant cuttlefish and sponges. If you’re up for a bit of a journey (strong swimmers only and only attempt when glassily flat), you can explore more of the Bronte-Coogee Aquatic Reserve by snorkelling around the point to Gordons Bay, where you might come face to face with the famous 1.2-metre blue grouper. Notes: Clovelly is a reassuring place for novices and you can get in and out via concrete steps.

3. Fairlight Being so close to shore, the long, shallow, protected reef on the North Harbour side of Manly makes Fairlight a great introduction to snorkelling for the kids.