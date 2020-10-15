Facebook Instagram Twitter

The ultimate Uluru and Alice Springs holiday on $150 a day

Alice Springs surrounds as seen from above Alice Springs surrounds as seen from above

Alice Springs surrounds as seen from above. (Image: Tourism Australia/Allan Dixon)

15 October 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Uluru Short Stay at Sails in the Desert

Uluru Short Stay at Sails in the Desert. 3 nights accommodation from $469pp* including:

  • Uluru Sunrise & Field of Light Tour
  • Sunset Camel Experience
  • *T&Cs apply
View More >

Experience Darwin with Litchfield Tour

Experience Darwin with Litchfield Tour. 5 nights accommodation from $599pp* including:

  • Big Croc Feed Experience
  • FREE changes & cancellations up to 7 days prior to travel*
  • *Terms and conditions apply
View More >

Earn 5% cashback* on NT accommodation

With hundreds of NT accommodation options, Booking.com has options to suit every traveller.

  • Darwin accommodation
  • Alice Springs accommodation
  • Uluru accommodation
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo