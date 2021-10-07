From fine dining ventures to rustic coffee shacks by the beach, here are seven of the best Hervey Bay restaurants, bars and cafes.

A small city on Queensland’s Fraser Coast, Hervey Bay isn’t renowned for its dining scene, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find good food, or an expertly mixed drink. Whether you’re just passing through and looking to grab a coffee by the beach, or you’re spending a long weekend in the bay and looking to draw up a food-focused itinerary, these seven options will get you started.

Enzo’s on the Beach

If you’re after tropical beach bar vibes it doesn’t get better than Enzo’s. With its indoor/outdoor setup, bean bags on the sand and airy double-height ceilings, this timber-panelled Scarness bar/restaurant wouldn’t look out of place on an island in Thailand. There’s a solid all-day brunch menu (think avo on rye sourdough with lemon labneh and poached eggs, a spanner crab omelette or a full English breakfast) accompanied by a plethora of freshly blended juices and smoothies, followed up by a selection of small plates from 2.30pm, and a fish-focused menu from 5pm. Vegans and kids aren’t left out here either, with dedicated menus for both.

Odyssey Bistro

For casual fine dining, Odyssey Bistro might be your best bet in Hervey Bay. The restaurant has a seasonal ethos and prides itself on working with small local farmers, fishermen and producers to offer a sustainable, farm-to-fork experience. Rock up for a three- or five-course tasting menu – with a wine pairing menu also available – and you might sample duck rillettes, fish congee with scallops and XO sauce, kangaroo tartare, or ocean trout pastrami with creme fraiche and rye.

EAT at Dan & Steph’s

Followers of My Kitchen Rules might be familiar with the owners of this Esplanade cafe – Dan and Steph Mulheron won season four of the TV series, back in 2013, and EAT has since become their passion project. Eat ‘clean’ by ordering the fresh fruit salad with Greek yoghurt, or the coconut and mango overnight oats, or indulge with the calorific bacon cheeseburger omelette, or the Reese’s Pieces hotcakes, served with hokey pokey ice cream.

Beyond all-day dining, the cafe also has a kid’s menu and even a dedicated menu for those who’ve recently undergone weight loss surgery, with several different options available for anyone who follows a vegan or vegetarian diet, or those who are gluten- or dairy-free. And each Friday and Saturday night, the eatery hosts a ‘Mexican fiesta’, with a budget-friendly menu of tacos, quesadillas and other Mexican-inspired nibbles.

19XO Wine & Cocktail

Cheese boards, charcuterie platters, cocktails, wine – if you’re in the mood for a pre-dinner tipple and snack, or perhaps a post-dinner digestif, 19XO Wine & Cocktail has you covered. The bar’s mixologists are serious about their craft, using top-notch spirits and syrups made in-house to concoct both classic and quirky libations. Perhaps try the pina colada infused with pandan leaf, or the ‘East of York’, made with gin, earl grey tea, garden syrup and tonic. There’s also an impressive list of wines available by the glass, with bottles plucked from across Australia and New Zealand, as well as France and the USA.

Maddigan’s Seafood

Local favourite Maddigan’s Seafood is the place to go when only fish and chips will do. The Torquay take away joint is known for its light and crisp fish batter, generous portions and value for money. Depending on the catch of the day you might find local coral trout, snapper, barramundi, Pacific dory or sweetlip on the chalkboard menu, and you can also pick up seafood platters lined with oysters, cooked prawns and bug tails.

A few chairs and tables are scattered around outside; but an even better proposition is to take your carefully wrapped parcel to the wide strip of sand that lies directly opposite, aka Torquay Beach.

Cody’s Coffee Shack

Character-filled from toe to tip, Cody’s Coffee Shack makes for a perfect caffeine pit stop. Soak up the sun on the timber-lined patio, strewn with potted plants, beachy paraphernalia and mismatched tables and chairs, and complete with a hollowed out VW campervan that’s been fashioned into an additional seating area. You’ll find a small selection of smoothies and light bites here too (think toasties, wraps, doughnuts and muffins).

The Bear