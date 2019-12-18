9 of the best markets in Noosa and surrounds

Lindy Alexander

A trip to Noosa and the Sunshine Coast isn’t complete without wandering through at least one or two of the local markets. From delicious artisan produce to stunning handicrafts and live music, you’ll want to plan your trip around these charming markets.

If there’s one good reason to get up early on a Sunday, the Noosa Farmers Market is it. This welcoming produce market has everything from glossy avocados bigger than your fist, plump olives, trays of fragrant ripe strawberries, fresh macadamias, local seafood, cheeses and lots more. If you forget your shopping bags (or you’ve already filled the ones you did bring), you can pick up beautiful baskets and string bags from the ever-popular Farmer Drew.

When: Every Sunday 6am-noon

Where: 155 Weyba Rd, Noosaville

One of Australia’s most famous markets, the Eumundi Markets are well and truly on the beaten path. But this enchanting country market, just 15 minutes from Noosa, is famous for a reason. It boasts over 500 stalls selling arts, crafts, fashion, fresh produce, gifts and more. Lots of small stall holders try out their business ideas at Eumundi first before moving into permanent premises on the Sunshine Coast. So if you’re after the next big thing (our money is on Rod’s Brazilian Tapioca – a gluten free snack brimming with savoury or sweet fillings), don’t miss this market.

When: Wednesdays 8am – 1.30pm, Saturdays 7am – 2pm

Where: 80 Memorial Drive, Eumundi

It’s hard to find a prettier way to arrive at a market than by catching the Noosa Ferry along the Noosa River. It stops right at the Noosa Marina Markets, so hop off and wander past the stalls with their brightly coloured marquees. Live music and entertainment from local and interstate musicians make for a festive atmosphere, so it’s easy to spend a lazy Sunday sampling the local produce, buying local handicrafts and browsing the nearby boutiques.

When: Sundays 8am – 2pm

Where: Noosa Marina, 2 Parkyn Court

If there’s a market that is more zeitgeisty than the Slow Women Flea Market, we haven’t found it. This market is the spot to pick up stunning second-hand items of clothing and play your role in ‘circular’ fashion. There’s such a lovely, chilled-out feel to this market, that we wouldn’t be surprised if you end up making some new friends as well as some new purchases.

When: Check Facebook for details

Where: Paradise Arcade, Noosa Heads

Okay, so this isn’t exactly in Noosa, but if you’re after a bit of a Saturday afternoon drive, then it’s worth heading along to the Mill Street Night Market, where the entertainment is often a highlight – with musicians and dancers, a jumping castle and face painters. It’s a small, community market, but the food stalls are superb – we can’t get enough of the BBQ pork buns.

Where: 5/7 Mill Street, Nambour

When: The last Saturday of each month, 4pm – 8pm

Just metres from the stunning waters of Peregian Beach, this market has something for everyone. Looking for homemade buttermilk doughnuts, Italian linen clothing, pearl earrings or timber utensils? This is the place for you. You can have a massage, listen to live music, stock your pantry with artisanal treats and then have a dip in the inviting ocean. Sounds like a perfect Sunday to us.

Where: Kingfisher Drive, Peregian Beach

When: 1st and 3rd Sunday of every month, 7am – 12.30pm

Tummy rumbling? Head to this vibrant market with delicious street food, artisan stalls and live music. For the hungry hordes, there’s tacos and tosadas, Japanese dishes and Korean hotpots, and of course there’s always room for dessert. While there’s a pop-up bar with happy hour prices all night, this is definitely a family-friendly market.

Where: Arcadia Street, Noosa Junction

When: Third Friday of the month, 5-9pm

Who doesn’t love a legit country market? In the heart of beautiful Pomona is a market that’s going to make you feel like your Nan is standing beside you. We’re talking seedlings, home-made cakes and slices, dried fruit and nuts, collectibles, plants and vintage items. There’s free parking and the paths are wheelchair and pram friendly. What more could you want on a Saturday morning?

Where: 6.30am – noon

When: 2nd & 4th Saturday of the month

It’s hard to resist a seaside night market that’s aglow with fairy lights and colourful bunting, so why try? Welcome the weekend the right way by grabbing dinner from the Marcoola Market. Foodies have their work cut out for them – from pork belly rolls and crispy spring rolls to burgers with the lot and okonomiyaki. Whatever you do, don’t miss dessert – we think a lemon passionfruit donut from Donut Kitchen is just the thing you need to feel those weekend vibes on the Sunshine Coast.

Where: 10 Lorraine Avenue, Marcoola

When: Every Friday evening, 4 – 8pm (and Saturday morning Farmers Market 8 – 12)

