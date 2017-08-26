Celeste Mitchell skips the lengthy reservations queue and heads straight to the new bar within the grounds of hatted Sunshine Coast restaurant, Spirit House. When a well-regarded restaurant with a longstanding reputation – not only on the Sunshine Coast but across the country – opens a new bar, it’s very exciting news.

After calling Spirit House to confirm the bar is open to the public and not just a debonair drinking den for diners or for private events, a Friday-night mates’ date was swiftly arranged. The entrance, passing through lush tropical gardens, always brings with it a rush of anticipation, but this afternoon it’s all the more striking as we face the architectural lines, ink-blue façade and open deck of Hong Sa Bar, where couples recline as the day ekes out the last of the winter sunshine. We enter through the orange barn door to be greeted with a friendly smile and an invitation to sit wherever we like. After the onslaught of white-on-white minimalism of the last few years, it’s nice to feel cocooned within the dark interior. The black walls and bar are balanced with antique timber tables, grey lounges, and cane chairs. Towering fiddle leaf figs add pops of green.

But to the menu. A tight edit of 10 cocktails plays to theme, such as the Singha Mojito spiked with lemongrass syrup, but I find it impossible to go past a Tom Yum Bloody Marys. And while the drinks list is enough to excite, we’re really here for the food – a bar-food menu independent of the restaurant.