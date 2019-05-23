Your guide to accommodation on the Sunshine Coast

Jessica Humphries

Finding your own slice of paradise on the Sunshine Coast is not an easy feat.

With so many areas and accommodation options to choose from, you might need a holiday just to prepare for your holiday. But there truly is a place for every vibe and budget, so we’ve done the hard part for you by scoping out some of the best.

Luxury

If you’re looking for comfortable luxury in the thick of it, then the Sofitel Noosa will surely deliver. With French greetings and royal treatment, the Sofitel goes above and beyond to make sure guests feel completely taken care of.

So you can sit back and enjoy a cocktail at the pool bar or an indulgent session at the day spa. It’s true – you may not want to leave the resort, but you’re just a stone’s throw from Noosa’s boutique shops and bustling beach should you so desire.

In the evening, let the tiki torches light the way as you wander down to the swimming pool and enjoy a soak in the spa under the moonlight. The wi-fi isn’t free, nor is the parking, but that’s the price you pay for a 12pm check-out. Rates vary, starting from $360 per night, mid-week.

Address: 14-16 Hastings St, Noosa Heads

Not quite on the coast (it’s about an hour south-west of Noosa), this Hinterland gem is worth every penny for the ultimate luxury in the most peaceful pocket of nature. A wall of windows facing Mt Coonowrin welcomes you into your quiet, luxurious cabin decked out with all the mod cons in serious style. While away the hours in the spa bath overlooking expansive views or simply enjoy the opportunity to connect in romantic surrounds, away from the hustle and bustle of life.

They don’t skimp on the details, including a fully stocked fridge with country style breakfast and fruits, so you won’t even need to leave the comfort of your cabin. Meticulously designed, you may be left wondering about some of the practicalities (like how the plumbing on a bath whose water comes from the ceiling actually works), but you’ll still fantasise about living here forever. From $325 per night for two people.

Address: 182 Glass House Woodford Rd, Glass House Mountains

Located in the quaint Sunny Coast Hinterland town of Maleny, Spicers Tamarind Retreat is the ultimate destination for a romantic weekend away or an indulgent getaway with friends. There’s an on-site day spa that overlooks the valley so you can soak whilst taking in the serene surrounds.

The chic yet cosy (and outrageously luxurious) cabins are immersed in perfectly manicured nature, and as you step inside your eyes are instantly drawn to the inviting living room’s fireplace. If simply being here isn’t quite relaxing enough, why not enjoy a soak in the relaxing bathtub overlooking your private garden? From $599 per night.

Address: 88 Obi Ln S, Maleny

Mid-range

Peppers is perfectly perched atop a hill overlooking Noosa’s stunning beaches. Whilst just a short walk from all the main attractions, you’ll feel like you’re worlds away in this little rainforest sanctuary. It’s the kind of place you want to invite your friends over to for dinner or an afternoon drink on the balcony – comfortable, stylish and homely, with everything you need for a family getaway or a romantic escape.

There are two pools (which, depending on the time of year could resemble human soup), a sauna, free wi-fi and parking, a buggy that takes you to town if you can’t manage the six-minute walk, and a lovely restaurant, headed by a celebrity chef, with a superb view over the ocean – just make sure you book in and ask for a table by the window to enjoy it. Rates vary depending on season and room. Starting at around $200 per night mid-week for a studio.

Address: 33A Viewland Dr, Noosa Heads

Twin Waters is a half-hour drive from Noosa with just-as-beautiful beaches but far fewer tourists. The Novotel has a luxury village vibe, and can cater for intimate getaways as well as family holidays.

A peaceful river set in the centre of the resort offers views from the luxury lagoon suites or endless fun for the kids enjoying the on-site watersports/trampoline jump zone. With eateries and shops, a day spa and the beach right across the road, you could easily enjoy a stay without ever having to leave. From $150 per night, mid-week, for two people.

Address: 270 Ocean Dr, Twin Waters

Cheap and cheerful

Over by the river, just a 10-minute drive from Noosa in Noosaville, the vibe becomes palpably more relaxed. You might even feel as though you’ve travelled back in time a decade compared to the glitz and glamour of Noosa’s main beach area. The accommodation is cheaper, the restaurants quieter, and the feeling more quaint fishing village than high-end luxury – in the best possible way.

The holiday park sits right on the river and has everything you need to enjoy a comfortable stay. You can pitch your tent and enjoy water views, or bring the caravan with the whole family. There’s free wi-fi, a communal kitchen area and all the amenities you need, making your getaway feel much more like glamping than roughing it. From $46 per night for an unpowered waterfront tent site.

Address: 4 Russell St, Noosaville

Known in the area as the place where the locals live, Coolum is a short drive from Noosa that passes by a handful of beautiful local beaches where you can actually find a place to park.

Across the road from the beach sits Coolum Motel – where inviting hosts offer colourful, quirky, budget accommodation with everything you need – including a swimming pool, barbecue and fully equipped kitchen for self-catering. From $70 per night for a double room with shared amenities.

Address: 1862 David Low Way, Coolum Beach