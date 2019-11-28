The 8 best things to do in Adelaide this summer

Lara Picone

Whether you’re sipping your way through McLaren Vale, sampling as many treats as possible at the Adelaide Central Markets or getting out on the water, you’ll discover summer is the perfect time to explore South Australia’s capital city.

Who ever said booze and bikes don’t mix? If you’re torn between exploring the beautiful landscape of Adelaide’s nearby wine regions and sampling a few of the varietals, you may now rejoice because with Escape Goat Adventures you can do both at once. Offset the indulgences of a local produce platter and wine tastings with some pedal time through Kuitpo Forest or Onkaparinga River National Park. In summer, there are opportunities for a dip to cool off, so pack your swimmers (bathers), too.

This summer may we suggest you up your luxe quota and stay at Sequoia, the newest and most stunning accommodation in the Adelaide Hills? Mt Lofty House has long provided beautiful accommodation and vistas of the surrounding valley and Mount Lofty itself, but the property’s 14 brand-new impeccable sanctuaries elevate things rather substantially. Included in the rates for these generously proportioned suites are welcome drinks, breakfast, a bottle of bubbles, onsite activities and 180-degree valley views. We could get used to this.

Experience the beauty of simplicity and spend a lovely couple of days in a tiny house edged by Kuitpo Forest. Less than an hour’s drive from Adelaide, CABN’s diminutive ‘Matilda’ micro stay lets you find total immersion in nature. Unencumbered by the unnecessary trappings of a hotel, this minimalist escape facilitates your reconnection with nature. There’s a fire pit for chilly nights, the beaches of the Fleurieu Peninsula are just a short drive away, and the local wildlife is likely to pop by for a visit. Bliss!

When the summer heat is set to scorch and the thought of stepping onto searing sand is not your idea of a good time, eschew the Adelaide outdoors and instead take solace in one of life’s eternal pleasure, food. You could embark on a DIY tour of the Adelaide Central Market, but why would you when you can be picked up in an EcoCaddy (a pedal-powered vehicle) and guided through the market by a passionate local food-lover. The three-hour Adelaide Central Market and City EcoCaddy Tour runs Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings and is an entirely agreeable way to escape summer while you explore one of the country’s most historic food markets.

Beholding the puzzle-like shape of the fascinating and sculptural ‘Cube’ at McLaren Vale’s d’Arenberg winery is well worth a drive out of the city. The seemingly precarious stacked glass levels rise out of the vines like a futuristic Rubik’s cube and house not just an incredible restaurant, but also a tasting room where you can dabble in the alchemy of wine-making. The Blending Bench is where you can mix up your own shiraz, which you can then take home to impress everyone with your newly revealed wine-making talents.

We love how Adelaide is all about a good party, and the kookier the better. The 19-year-old Garden of Unearthly Delights has to be among the more left-of-centre of the city’s festivals and is always a huge amount of fun. From 13 February to 15 March, get along to applaud everything from music to comedy and circus theatre. It’s a good idea to snap up your ticket fast, or you could miss out on one of Adelaide’s most riotous nights out.

Think you need to jump a jet to Bali to indulge in chilled-out beach club vibes? Nope, you don’t. Each summer, Glenelg’s Mosely Bar & Kitchen transforms the patch of beach out front into a true toes-in-sand beach club, complete with day beds, sun lounges, cocktails in pineapples, and live music. Running from 9 December to 15 March it’s one of the best ways to absorb those endless summer feels. But this isn’t some exclusive club for Adelaide’s most glam, it’s free entry for all and there’s even a kids’ zone, so make sure you take full advantage while the days are long.

Glide out onto the water on a guided tour of Port Adelaide where you’ll be regaled with the fascinating history of the area as you slip serenely through the Adelaide Dolphin Sanctuary. You’ll then paddle your way to the Port Admiral Hotel for dinner and, of course, a refreshing pint. Or skip the pub and opt for a Dolphin Sanctuary family tour, where you’ll be on the lookout for dolphins as you explore peaceful mangrove creeks.

Are you looking for a gorgeous boutique accommodation option in the heart of the city? Check out The Playford Adelaide – MGallery.