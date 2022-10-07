Here’s what you need to know before making a trip to the famous South Australian wildlife centre.

Kangaroo Island (also known as Karta Pintingga – meaning ‘island of the dead’) has long drawn visitors with its incredible levels of biodiversity. Separated from the mainland of South Australia thousands of years ago, it has provided a home for animals such as its own species of kangaroo, the Australian sea lion and the tammar wallaby, as well as being a haven to mainland interlopers, like koalas and platypus.

Now that the 2020 bushfires and the COVID-19 travel restrictions are behind us, visiting the KI animal experts and their charges over at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park has once again become a must-do for any holidaymaker.

“We are thankfully back to fully open,” says Dana Mitchell, one of the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park owners. “We now have additions to the park, with exciting new encounters.”

So, are you ready to get up close to a koala and pat a roo? We’ve answered all your questions about the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park.

What is Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park?

KI Wildlife Park has been open for over thirty years. Today it is the home of over 150 native Australian species and more than 600 animals.

You can come here to feed kangaroos and wallabies, visit little penguins, interact with marmosets, spot pademelons, and even take a walk with a dingo!

Where is Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park?

It can be found in the centre of the island, three kilometres past the town of Parndana.

Has Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park recovered from the bushfires?

In 2020, the community of Kangaroo Island was rocked by destructive bushfires, which devastated the local wildlife population. While Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park was saved through firefighting efforts, sadly, many animals were killed and injured around the island.

Since then, the Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre was established at the park. Hundreds of injured and orphaned koalas and other native Australian fauna sent there for rehabilitation, release, or long-term care in the park.

As well as visiting the park’s attractions, visitors can now donate to its rescue centre. They can even adopt their favourite animal; and help provide for its care and wellbeing, long after getting the ferry back to the mainland.

When is the best time to go to Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park?

The wildlife park is open daily, from 9am till 5pm, except Christmas Day. Owner Dana Mitchell says visitors might want to also tailor the timing of their visits according to the time of the year.

“In summer, the morning and afternoon are the best times to visit,” she says. “Otherwise, any time of the day works.”

Dana also explains that there are different park highlights that change between the seasons, such as in spring: “It’s baby season, which is exciting,” she explains. “There are baby koalas, quokkas, birds and more.”

Can I pet koalas at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park?

Petting a koala is one of the most popular activities on the island. Here at the park, it is tied in with a talk from the keepers that teaches onlookers more about the Australian icon; its history and habits, and how population recovery efforts are going post-bushfires.

“It’s best to visit the park around the koala talk times of 11.30 and 3.00 pm,” advises Dana. “Visitors can get up close and hear all about our koalas and their conservation.”

“It’s hard to choose my favourite experiences (as everything is my favourite), but the koalas are always fun to watch, interact with and cuddle.”

What other animals can I see at KI Wildlife Park?

Koalas might steal the show and melt our hearts, but there are many other, captivating animals you need to see at the park. Buy a bag of feed to get up close to wallabies and roos and feel the warmth of a snake’s body against yours, as you hold it close.

Now, you can even choose to take a walk like no other – with Loki, the dingo.

“Dingo walks are something that has been newly added,” says Dana. “They’re a lot of fun.”

There are also new exotic experiences, such as with meerkats and servals (a species of African cat). While all these can be booked individually on the KI Wildlife Park website, you can also organise a private tour for a more curated and personalised experience of the Kangaroo Island wildlife.

Is Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park good for families?

Th wildlife park is perfect for kids (and, it goes without saying, big kids too). There are plenty of educational activities, and chances for families to fall in love with the natural world. Note that there are some restrictions on what the littlies can do, such as needing to be strong enough to hold a koala for the petting section.

Is there food at the wildlife park?

There is a small cafe at the wildlife centre, serving up ice creams and coffees. Nearby there is also a picnic area for BYO lunches. The perfect opportunity to devour a spread of KI produce, no? (You can read more about our favourite places to eat on Kangaroo Island here.)

How much does it cost?

Tickets cost $29.50 for an adult, $17.50 for a child and between $75 and $92 for a family ticket. To check out the full, up-to-date list, head to the park website.