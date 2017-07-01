A former Antarctic expedition training facility is the perfect place from which to explore a unique portion of Tasmania.

When Buzz Aldrin stepped onto the surface of the moon and gazed across its stark surface, he couldn’t help but put his emotions into words. “Magnificent desolation,” he exclaimed, in some ways eclipsing Armstrong’s famous first words. It’s a little how I feel gazing back at Thousand Lakes Wilderness Lodge – a tiny speck of white on the horizon, at the end of a vast expanse. There must be a fair few kilometres of wind-blasted tundra between our position and the lodge’s comforts, and no paths to lead us there. It’s exhilarating, like we’re cast adrift; detached from humanity. We’ve ‘free-walked’ out here, picking our own way through the dense scrub of the Central Highlands Plateau – part of Tasmania’s seemingly endless Central Highlands World Heritage Area.

Indeed, it was precisely these isolated, moon-like conditions that made the Central Highlands perfect for an Antarctic research base here in the ’80s. The Bernacchi Lodge, as it was called, had to bow to its harsh environment, its roof angled to deflect savage winds hurtling across snow-covered tundra. Abandoned to the elements in 1999, it was eventually bought by V8 Supercar racing star Marcos Ambrose, who relaunched it as Thousand Lakes Lodge last year as a base for anglers and walkers. As soon as my wife and I arrive, Marcos, who happens to be visiting with his family, tells us to get out there and explore, handing us maps of the region that look like the pockmarked surface of the moon owing to the thousand or so lakes that give the lodge its name.

Fortunately, the conditions are far from Arctic during our stay, and we’ve timed our arrival perfectly to coincide with the transformation of the scrub into a sea of wildflowers, their scent filling the air. The lodge’s strange angles mean the majority of the structure is given over to a cavernous lounge and dining area, with leather sofas positioned in front of an immense fireplace; another lounge with board games and something of a library, and a more intimate dining room is found off a corridor. Everywhere you go, big windows frame what this place is all about: Tasmania’s famous wilderness. Here, you’re always in the wild surrounds, whether you’re inside the lodge gazing out or miles away gazing back across the bogs, lakes and heathland.