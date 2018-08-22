Tasmania’s North East is the home of stunning coastline, eclectic wildlife, delightful wine, gourmet food and luxury stays. The region really comes to life during spring, and the only way to explore every corner is by car. Spirit of Tasmania offers you a unique sailing experience while giving you the ability to take your own vehicle to/from Tasmania. You’ll experience spectacular ocean views, on board dining and entertainment and comfortable accommodation, all while you anticipate the memorable road trip ahead. Your holiday starts when you step on board and then continues as you drive across the rich Tasmanian landscape.

Travel south towards Liawenee and experience a tasting adventure like never before. Stop at Ashgrove Cheese Factory, Christmas Hills Raspberry Farm, 41° South Tasmania Salmon Farm and taste over fifty types of honeys at Melita Honey Farm. These scrumptious destinations are all within forty-five minutes of each other and on the way to Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary. Spend the afternoon learning about the endangered Tasmanian Devil at the very sanctuary that houses the world’s largest heritage population. Hop back in the car and travel one and a half hours to the uniquely remote Thousand Lakes Lodge to spend the night.

We’ve mapped out the perfect North East Tasmania road trip to start from the moment you dock at Devonport, and end when you return to board Spirit of Tasmania home.

Liawenee to Coles Bay

About an hour’s drive from Liawenee is Liffey Falls State Reserve. The reserve is home to four incredibly stunning waterfalls that will absolutely take your breath away. Explore them all to your adventurous heart’s desire and then get back on the road and travel east three and a half hours to the magnificent Coles Bay. Spend the night at the breathtaking Freycinet Lodge’s Coastal Pavilions. The pavilions are nestled among the trees of the Freycinet National Park and offer complete privacy and luxury.

Coles Bay to Bay of Fires

Wake up early to explore the surrounding area before you travel north up Tasmania’s East Coast. Make sure you take a dip at Wineglass Bay and make a quick stop at Cape Tourville Lighthouse. Order a fresh seafood lunch at Freycinet Marine Farm before you start to drive up north. It won’t be long before you pass Friendly Beaches, which consists of nine kilometres of pristine coastline. Pick a stop, take a dip and get back on the road. In two hours you will have arrived at Bay of Fires. Set on a hilltop with unrivalled views, The Bay of Fires Lodge should be your home for the night.

Bay of Fires to Mount Arthur

Extending from Binalong Bay to Eddystone Point, Bay of Fires is a region of Tasmania’s East Coast defined by its white beaches, blue water and lichen-covered granite boulders. Spend the day swimming, surfing, bird watching and relaxing before you start to head inland. Travel two and a half hours towards Bridestowe Lavender Farm to catch the lavender start to bloom in spring, but on the way make sure you stop by Willows Roadhouse for one of their famous scones! About thirty minutes away is the beautiful self-contained eco studio The Trig on Mount Arthur.

Mount Arthur to Tamar Valley

If you have the time in the morning, about a forty minute drive away is Hazelbrae House, a property housing over 5000 Hazelnut trees. Drive forty minutes up to the River Tamar to Moores Hill Estate. Send your tastebuds into meltdown as you visit a number of wineries in the region including Loira Vines, a small boutique vineyard. Make sure you finish your day at Tamar Ridge Cellar Door owned by the famous wine making company Brown Brothers. Stay the night at their apartments next door.

Tamar Valley to the North Coast

It’s time to continue heading up to the stunning north coast. Travel thirty minutes to Wingtons Glamping at Clarence Point to leave your gear and explore the surrounding area. Fifteen minutes away is the beautiful Greens Beach. About forty minutes away is the gorgeous Narawntapu National Park. It’s one of the best places to view free-roaming wildlife in the state including Tasmanian Devils and has a twenty six-kilometre horse-riding trail. Once you’re done in the National Park, head back to Wingtons Glamping to fall asleep under the stars in a majestic golden safari tent.

River Tamar to Devonport

Travel an hour west to the beautiful Hawley Beach to enjoy a surf and a swim along the lovely coastline. When you start to get hungry, pack up shop and drive fifteen minutes to Ghost Rock Tasmania for lunch and a wine at their world famous Cellar Door. Travel a further forty minutes west and, after a seven-day self-drive adventure, you’ll arrive back to the coastal town of Devonport where you’ll drive on board Spirit of Tasmania with a full car of Tasmanian produce. Reminisce about your road trip over a glass of Tasmanian Pinot Noir whilst sailing across Bass Strait back home again.

For more information on Spirit of Tasmania, check out the website…