Facebook Instagram Twitter

Where to eat, stay and play on Phillip Island

Phillip Island Winery Phillip Island Winery

Indulge in the best local wine and cheese at the Phillip Island Winery cellar door.

09 September 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

Comments (2)
  • Geroge Best says:
    . 06 Jul 2015 at 10:45 pm

    Hi, Found this to be very useful when I planned a day for our group. I would suggest the addition of a public transport options and Seal Rock alternative being Inter Island Ferries. They seem to be a hidden gem. I took the group down on Metro trains to Stony Point, hoped on the ferry and has a great day visiting Phillip Island and Seal Rocks. Highly Recommend it to anyone considering a day trip.

    Reply

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo
CAPTCHA Image reload