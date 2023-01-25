The comfiest accommodation in Bendigo

Plotting a break in Bendigo? Strike gold with your stay at one of these hotels, glamping sites or Airbnbs.

Bendigo might be a small(ish) city (pop. 121,221), but you’ll find it has a surprisingly big array of hotels, motels, holiday rentals and holiday parks. Whether you’re in the market for a boutique hotel in the city’s historic centre, an atypical winery stay, a spacious Airbnb home away from home, or you simply want to get back to basics at a scenic lakeside campsite, then read on for a guide to the best Bendigo accommodation.

Hotels and motels

Looking for a room in this goldfields city? From cheap and cheerful to Bendigo’s best luxury accommodation, there are plenty of options whatever your budget (and tastes).

Bendigo Ernest Hotel

Legacies of Bendigo’s gold rush past linger at this fine hotel. Though it only opened its doors as the Bendigo Ernest Hotel in early 2022, this former bank – built in 1864 – has lived several lives. Firstly as the Commercial Banking Company of Sydney, and most recently as the rather sparsely decorated Fountain View Suites. See the history for yourself, by idling in the hotel lounge, housed within the old bank vault, and look for the hotel’s bullet hole, believed to be from a gold-rush era heist.

Each of this boutique hotel’s individually designed rooms features Australian artwork and an earthy colour palette. And dog parents will be pleased to know that it’s one of Bendigo’s pet-friendly accommodation options.

Mercure Bendigo Schaller

If you’re looking for a spacious room to spend the night, then the Mercure Bendigo Schaller is perhaps not the place for you. If, however, you’re on the hunt for a funky, art-filled hotel located slap-bang between Lake Weeroona and the CBD then this Bendigo accommodation could be a winner.

The vibrant and abstract works of artist Mark Schaller line the walls here, and the bijou rooms feature colourful soft furnishings. There are two categories of rooms: standard or superior, with the latter promising almost double the space, and both offering balconies. This wheelchair-accessible hotel also has a cafe and bar onsite.

All Seasons Resort Hotel

Pairing plentiful facilities with some rather tempting prices, All Seasons Resort Hotel is a solid pick for an economical weekend getaway in this Central Victorian city. You’ll find a heated indoor pool, a spa and sauna, gym facilities, an indoor playground, and a sports bar and a bistro too.

While the rooms are a tiny bit dated, they are, however, super spacious, comfortable and clean, with the options of a villa or suite available, sleeping a maximum of six. All Seasons is located six clicks outside of the CBD, in the suburb of Strathdale.

Quality Hotel Lakeside

Quality Hotel Lakeside’s outdoor pool might well be a deal clincher for some. For others, it might be the property’s location just opposite Lake Weeroona, and only a short stroll from Bendigo’s CBD.

Moreover, many of this chain hotel’s spacious rooms received a facelift in 2018, offering a much more modern feel, with a simple neutral colour scheme, and some of them feature balconies and pool or lake views. Choose from a standard guestroom, a deluxe spa room, or a one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment.

Caravan parks and camping

Glamp, camp and RV your way around the city at these Bendigo holiday parks and wineries, which range from peri-urban settings to bushland.

Balgownie Estate Bendigo

Comprising Bendigo’s oldest commercial vineyard, Balgownie Estate Bendigo is a scenic spot to while away an afternoon; sample a few local drops at the tasting bench before devouring a three-course lunch from the winery’s restaurant deck. But you needn’t relegate your visit to just a few hours… This Bendigo winery also offers an array of different accommodation options, from rooms in its ‘Hermitage House’ to cottages, and most alluringly of all, luxury glamping.

Don’t be deceived by the plain exterior of Balgownie’s tents. Inside you’ll find almost every mod con, from an in-tent split system to a mini bar, fluffy robes and slippers. Choose from the slightly more compact bell tent, or go all out with a stay in one of the estate’s safari tents, which also feature an ensuite bathroom and a kitchenette too. Both tent types also have private decks with bushland or vineyard views.

BIG4 Tasman Holiday Parks – Bendigo

There’s a total of three BIG4 holiday parks to choose from in the Bendigo region, each with its own merits. But BIG4 Tasman Holiday Parks – Bendigo arguably pips the others to the post.

Not only is this holiday park the closest to central Bendigo, at six kilometres away, but it also offers a plethora of different accommodation options and a litany of facilities: think solar-heated outdoor swimming pool, barbecue areas, mini-golf, an outdoor fire pit area, a pump track, an all-timber adventure playground, a half-size basketball court, arcade games, a games room, a giant chess board, a giant jumping pillow, go karts, a pool table, table tennis, a toy room and more.

In terms of digs, dial up the luxury factor with a night in one of the ‘miners’ glamping tents, or the schmick ‘platinum’ three-bed cabin. Or bring it down a notch and get back to nature by pitching up at the resort’s campsite, or booking one of the powered caravan sites. This Bendigo holiday park also boasts pet-friendly cabins to boot.

Lake Eppalock Holiday Park

Though it’s a 25-minute drive from the centre of Bendigo, the rural location of this holiday park is exactly its draw.

Featuring nearly three kilometres of lake frontage, a stay at Lake Eppalock Holiday Park is your ticket to a nature-focused getaway that’s perfect for families and those who love the water: the vast lake is great for swimming, canoeing, boating and water skiing. And with various species of perch inhabiting the lake, it’s also a top spot for fishing too.

You can of course camp or park your RV on the holiday park’s grounds, though there are also standard and deluxe cabins available for those who fancy a few more creature comforts.

Beyond the lure of the lake, visitors to this holiday park can exploit the onsite facilities, which include a heated pool, a playground, a games room, a jumping pillow, a mountain bike track, and even an open-air cinema come summer.

Airbnb and holiday homes

From a spacious home best suited to large groups to a cosy apartment with a regal feel that’s perfect for a couple’s getaway, you’ll instantly feel like a local at these Bendigo Airbnbs.

Grandview Apartment

It would be tough to come up with a more fitting word to describe this Bendigo Airbnb than ‘grand’ – perhaps ‘theatrical’? An atmospheric gem of a place, Grandview Apartment gives off a near stately vibe with its exposed red-brick walls, ornate brass wall sconces, dark timber furniture and plush crimson soft furnishings.

Whatever the season, this spacious apartment appeals: come winter there are plenty of nooks to cosy up in with a good book, and when the warmer weather breaks through its sizable balcony is a lovely spot for sundowners.

Bendigo Cottage

Almost every conceivable amenity you could need is on offer at this pet- and child-friendly two-bedder: hot tub, indoor fireplace, Nespresso coffee machine, blackout blinds, cot, highchair, bathtub, children’s books and toys, even condiments and breakfast supplies.

An Airbnb ‘plus’ property, this little cottage – complete with a white picket fence – features a simple, modern and minimalist design and is located just on the northern cusp of the CBD, across the road from the historical Ulumbarra Theatre.

Harcourt House

Travelling en masse? Harcourt House is our top pick. This spotlessly clean five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home was made for groups, sleeping up to 10; but it also just so happens to be tastefully designed too.

Its facade features a fretwork verandah and a palette of smokey greys and creamy whites, while inside you’ll find clean lines, modern furnishings and pared-back styling.

The crowning glory of this group-friendly house is its large, well-equipped kitchen, which features every last amenity as well as plenty of pantry staples (tea, coffee, hot chocolate, flour, oil, vinegar, canned goods, pasta and cereal).

Enjoy a home-cooked meal while sitting at the kitchen island, or venture al fresco and linger over a long lunch on this Bendigo Airbnb’s deck.