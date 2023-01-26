Charming Airbnb stays in Bendigo to try now

Put yourself in prime position to explore Central Victoria by booking a stay at these incredible Bendigo Airbnbs .

On a mission to find the best Bendigo Airbnbs for your next trip to Central Victoria? From one-of-a-kind tiny homes to character-filled cottages oozing with heritage charm, there’s something to suit everyone on this list of top Bendigo Airbnbs.

Grandview Apartment

Grand by name, grand by nature. This stately Airbnb’s theatrical flourishes will bring a sense of occasion to your next Bendigo stay. With a red velvet lounge, clawfoot bath and reading room filled with books, this oh-so-romantic apartment is ideal for couples who appreciate the finer things in life.

Use the kitchen to prepare a decadent dinner to enjoy around the dining table, savour a glass of local red on the wrought iron balcony or head out to explore the UNESCO Heritage-listed gastronomic scene – some of Bendigo’s best spots to eat and drink are just a short stroll away.

Goldmines Guesthouse

Tucked away on a quiet street just outside of Central Bendigo, Goldmines Guesthouse is a modern, cosy retreat perfect for families or small groups. With a fully equipped kitchen (including a coffee maker), HDTV with Chromecast, and a euro laundry complete with a washing machine and dryer, this space is a true home away from home.

Cosy up for a night in on the six-seater couch watching Netflix with some takeaway or head out for a pub meal at the longstanding Gold Mines Hotel, just a walk away. Home to one of Bendigo’s oldest gardens, dining outdoors at this pub with a fascinating past is a real treat in summer.

Bendigo Lakeside Accommodation

Planning a getaway with your nearest and dearest? This contemporary, split-level lakeside gem can accommodate up to 12 guests (plus pets if you’d like to bring along your four-legged friend).

A short drive from the city, choose to head into town to explore Bendigo’s galleries and bars, or stay local and make the most of the golf course and lakeside walking tracks nearby.

By night, kick back on the deck with a beer, gather around the backyard firepit or cook up a feast in the well-equipped kitchen to enjoy around the eight-seater dining table – this Airbnb is the ideal place to share good times with your loved ones.

Hargreaves Cottage

Just a short walk to central Bendigo’s galleries, restaurants and boutiques, this character cottage has the type of period charm people flock to Bendigo to experience. Behind the white picket fence you’ll find two bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, renovated bathroom and a grassy backyard.

Staying with kids? A highchair and collection of children’s books and toys are a nice touch. In the morning, wander across the road to Percy and Percy for a short black and serve of Dr Marty’s Crumpets – a revered crumpet-maker based in Castlemaine.

Ravenswood Tiny House

Craving some fresh, country air and wide-open spaces but don’t want to stray too far from the city? Drive south from Bendigo for 20 minutes and you’ll hit the rural idyll of Ravenswood, home to a sleek tiny house stay complete with special guest appearances from resident alpacas.

Inside, you’ll find everything you need to stay entertained for a weekend, including a collection of boardgames and a flatscreen TV with streaming services.

Want a bottle of wine to enjoy on the deck while taking in sweeping views of the valley? Visit the cellar door of Killiecrankie Wines nearby to source a drop of local red.

Grandview on Mitchell Bendigo Penthouse

Be wowed by phenomenal city skyline views while staying in this chic heritage warehouse conversion. Located in the heart of the city, you’re just a stone’s throw from some of Bendigo’s biggest drawcards including Bendigo Art Gallery and Rosalind Park.

Unwind on the rooftop deck with a local beer, chill out in the lounge room with a good book or bliss out in the private hot tub – this is a space to enjoy a slice of the good life.

Stargazer

A scenic 20-minute drive from Bendigo, this solar-powered, off-grid tiny home located on a 133-acre rural property is the ideal spot to get away from it all. Pack all your food and drinks before you arrive – you’ll want to maximise your time in this remote spot without wi-fi.

While small in stature, this space has everything you need for a comfy stay including a composting toilet, loft bed, pot-bellied stove and kitchenette with gas cooktop. After dark, get toasty around the outdoor firepit while admiring the blanket of glittering stars above. BYO marshmallows for a quick campfire dessert.