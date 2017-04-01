Population: The last formal count was at 1046, but this swells during summer.

Owner of lifestyle cafe Health and Hire (HAH) Lorne Beach, Katie Walker has been living la vida Lorne since falling in love with both the town and a local boy on a camping trip. Ten years and two children later, she’s still in love with her life by the sea. Here, she tells us how to spend the ultimate day in this charming Victorian town.

Why go: A seaside retreat for Melburnians, Lorne has beaches, vibes and proximity to the Otway Ranges.

What’s it all about: Beautiful surf and hinterland.

My perfect day in Lorne would start with an acai bowl, a slice of freshly baked banana bread with local honey and a golden latte at my business HAH.

We’re five steps away from the beach and have the best views in Lorne. In winter you can watch the whales play in the bay and in the summer, enjoy the surf and sunshine.

10am Meet the locals

After breakfast, hire a cruiser bike from us and cycle the beautiful beach path to Lorne Pier to watch the fishermen and say hello to Sammy the Seal, Lorne’s resident seal.

11.30am Saltwater treat

Take the kids for a swim in the Lorne Sea Baths and let them play while you enjoy a detoxifying salt therapy session at the new wellness centre here.

12.30pm An artful stroll

Head five minutes into the hinterland and enjoy a lovely lunch at Qdos Arts, an art gallery and cafe. Take a stroll through their fabulous gardens with hidden sculptures and artistic gems.

2pm Keep walking

Take a five-kilometre walk through the beautiful apple orchards of Allenvale and up to Phantom Falls. Here, the trickle of St George River meets the falls and, surrounded by ferns, it feels like you’ve entered a different tropical world. This is my favourite waterfall and hideaway in the Otways.

4pm Retail and relaxation

Take a stroll down Lorne’s Mountjoy Parade to check out the awesome shops such as La Sirena, Lorne Beach Books and many more boutiques.

7pm Get to the Greek

My go-to place for dinner is IPSOS Restaurant & Bar. It has a vibrant atmosphere, a fantastic wine menu and sensational Greek food. I can’t go past the feta with honey.

Bedtime: Make for lemonade

Lemonade Creek Cottages are a beautiful place to stay. They’re in the hinterland, but just seven minutes from the beach.

