The hotel brand shining a spotlight on Canberra’s suburban spirit

They say patience is a virtue – and avid travellers have been very virtuous this year. Shake off the home-body cobwebs, pack the car and head for the communities of Canberra and surrounds, where Abode Hotels offer all the creature comforts plus a tonne of local flavour.

For many of us, the craving to get out of the concrete jungle and away from the city crowds has never been as intense as it has been during 2020. And now, with longer days upon us and a feeling of optimism in the increasingly warmer air, it’s time we stopped dreaming and started packing for that summer escape.

Abode Hotels’ eight properties are located in unique regional and residential areas such as the renowned Canberra wine region and sparkling NSW south coast, and offer stylish self-contained accommodation – ideal for those not quite ready to forgo the comfort and convenience of their feathered nest.

Make yourself at home

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself feeling right at home within minutes of checking in to an Abode Hotel. With the brand’s focus on homely comfort and making guests feel like they’re a part of the family – both Abode’s and the local community’s – this is not your standard, cut-and-paste hotel experience. The relaxed, serviced apartment-style rooms offer all the creature comforts, such as unlimited free Wi-Fi, kitchenette facilities, a washer/dryer, Google STAYCAST streaming, a bar fridge to store your treats and plenty of space to spread out.

And forget about organising a pet sitter – Abode Hotels considers all fur babies to be family members, too, and its pet-friendly rooms mean families can keep the whole clan together whether they’re away from home on a work assignment or celebrating with a wine-tasting weekender.

Go local, or go home / Local flavour

It’s no accident there isn’t an Abode hotel to be found in any CBD areas. Bucking the trend of city-centric hotel brands, Abode Hotels invite travellers, instead, to explore and engage with regional and residential communities across Canberra and surrounds. The brand practice what it preaches, too, supporting local events throughout the Canberra region and sponsoring a number of professional and semi-professional sporting teams including women’s cricket team, the ACT Abode Hotels Meteors.

Digital room guide, Your Abode, further encourages self-exploration and local immersion, serving as a modern-day guidebook of each hotel and its surrounding area. In-house publication, A+ Magazine, also features interviews with community heroes and showcases what’s on offer when you peel back the curtain of these under-the-radar destinations, so guests are never short of ideas for ways to spend their days.

It’s nothing out of the ordinary to see a fellow hotel guest cycling into the horizon on one of the hotel’s bikes, map of the region in hand – they’re likely bound for the local farmers’ markets, or heading off on a self-guided scenic route of the neighbourhood.

But for those that prefer to leave their itinerary to the experts, all of Abode’s eight hotels offer curated packages that are unique to the property’s location and celebrate the area’s natural environment, people and produce.

At Malua Bay, beach lovers can make the most of the coast with a surfer’s package complete with their own surfboard, while those with a nose for adventure in Canberra can book a hot-air balloon experience over the city. At recently opened Abode Belconnen, located in a vibrant mixed-use precinct in Canberra’s north west, shared recreational facilities and gardens surround the hotel, and a cultural highlights package offers the chance to cycle past public sculptures throughout the burgeoning local arts precinct.

All of Abode Hotels’ experiences benefit small businesses in the area, giving these regional and suburban destinations a piece of the tourism pie and easing the risks of over-tourism in our cities.

Even Abode’s hotel grocery, Abode Pantry, heroes local produce such as goodies from Poachers Pantry, Robyn Rowe Chocolates, Four Winds Vineyard and Eden Road Wines. Inside the mini grocery in the hotel’s foyer is a selection of tasty, locally made snacks, ready-made frozen meals and beverages, so guests can retreat to the privacy of their room and have their meal delivered at the touch of a button through Your Abode.

Earth Balance

As for the cherry on top, by holidaying in Canberra and surrounds, you’ll already be taking steps towards becoming a more conscious traveller. Canberra is the country’s only 100 per cent renewable energy-powered city, and one that is committed to becoming a zero-emissions territory by 2045.

Abode Hotels’ properties showcase environmentally minded features throughout, right down to the toilet paper, and Abode Murrumbateman has its own water tanks and a communal kitchen where you can cook up a storm with that day’s bounty from the local markets. Just don’t be surprised if your hotel neighbours want to join you for dinner – Abode Hotels is all about family, after all.

