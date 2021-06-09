The best things for teens to do in Canberra

Teenagers are in for a treat here in Canberra: from zooming around the lake on two wheels to bouldering and glass blowing and everything in between.

You’ve heard of indoor rock climbing, but bouldering at Blockhaus takes the concept one step further, with shorter walls, no ropes or harnesses and big padded mats to catch you if you fall. And if you want to ease into it and get a grip on the concept first (pun totally intended) FamilyHaus has climbs designed for kids and families.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

The Australian War Memorial is always worth a visit to hear the stories of bravery in conflicts that have shaped our nation.

Canberra Glassworks’ ‘Make Your Own’ sessions will have you feeling like a fully formed glass artist in just 40 minutes. That’s how long it will take for you to make your own paperweight, vase or tumbler with one-on-one help from a teaching artist.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

Point them in the direction of the nearby Jerrabomberra Wetlands Nature Reserve for a walk amongst the woodlands and wildlife.

On your bike

Canberra is a bike rider’s paradise and it’s super easy to get in the saddle and set off on a freedom ride. There are various bike hire options in the city, including Brompton Bikes which are available from the Canberra and Region Visitors Centre and the self-serve Share a Bike, set up at various hotels. Once you are in possession of a bike (and helmet – safety first) then you will want to aim for the easy cycle ways around Lake Burley Griffin. You can download a cycle map here.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

Pick your bike up from New Acton and your parents can have breakfast at Monster Kitchen and Bar in the funky Ovolo Nishi.

Here’s your chance to talk to the animals by becoming a keeper for a day at the National Zoo and Aquarium. The three-hour sessions for those in Years 7 to 10 at high school get seriously hands on, with activities that include feeding and cleaning the animals and making toys for them to play with. You will also learn about local and international conservation issues while you work. The zoo aims to make every session different, so you can come back again… and again.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

The National Arboretum is a five-minute drive from the zoo, with great walks, a bonsai collection and a café to relax in.

Get your fun on

If only there was some place that offered everything from ten-pin bowling to arcade games, with a bit of table tennis, pool and foosball thrown in (right, you know where this is going). There is (cue surprise face)! Kingpin, located in the sprawling Canberra Centre, has all of the above and more to provide a full day’s worth of fun inside. Once you are finished knocking down pins and smashing ping-pong balls, there’s still the Cryptology Escape Room to break out of and also karaoke to be sung in a private room with all the latest hits updated monthly. And did we mention the Ferrero Rocher pizzas and injectable doughnuts? We can sense you Googling this right now.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

In addition to all this fun, the Canberra Centre has shopping and coffee, which is like the adult version of Escape Rooms and doughnuts.

One of the most fun ways to see the sights is from the deck of a Segway. Your Seg Glide Ride session starts with a lesson on how to use a Segway, and then it’s time to lean in and leave your parents in your wake as you tour the town. Rides are designed to guarantee a great Segway experience, so there’s not a lot of stopping and starting and facts, but if you want to know something guides are happy to impart their wisdom.

Park your parents here while you have fun…

Deposit your parents at the National Library of Australia to view its extensive collection and they won’t even have scratched the surface by the time you get back.

