In the world of travel Instagram, good pictures are worth not only a thousand words but probably a thousand followers too. Australian ‘Grammers are telling moderns tales in modern Australian style, each feed with its own idiosyncrasies, techniques and focus. But when everyone is jumping on board the travel Instagram bandwagon, from professional photographers to ‘paid influencers’, who to follow? Here are 15 Australian Instagram accounts (capturing Australia) who are making a real impression on us @austtraveller (in no particular order)

@lovethywalrus 1. Paul Fleming –(42,000 followers) Highly active professional photographer, started Instagramming his home, Tasmania.

Why: Spectacular shots, incredible visuals, enhanced colours.

Website: lovethywalrus.com @Garry_Norris 2. Gary Norris –(129,000 followers) Gary is a travelling chef based in Surfers Paradise.

Why: Mix of landscape and city, not ‘over styled’, allowing for the raw and natural Australian picture to come out. @laurenepbath 3. Lauren Bath –(383,000 followers) Considered Australia’s first professional Instagrammer. Describes herself as a ‘social media influencer’ and is expanding her ‘brand’ into seminars and the like.

Why: Bold photographs, stunning locations, highly stylised photographs. Huge following!

@denoodle 4. Tim Denoodle –(14,000 followers) Writer/photographer with a recent debut exhibition called ‘We are Bondi’.

Why: A definite sense of Bondi ‘hipster’ in Denoodle’s Instagram feed, using matte-style filters to capture cool people as much as the scenery.

Website: denoodle.com