Here are some more out-there treatments with a difference to detox your body and brain. Vinotherapy Clinging to research that affirms red wine is connected to good health? Why not marinate in it?

At Lost World Spa at O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat in the Gold Coast Hinterland, a three-hour vinotherapy treatment awaits. You may feel like a side of beef as you soak in the warm tub with a bottle of shiraz poured in, but after a full-body exfoliation and red grape and clay body wrap to infuse those antioxidants, you can expect to feel like a younger, tighter version of you.

A shower of sound In the Byron Hinterland, chakra cleansing, crystal healing and monk-inspired spa therapies are as easy to come by as almond milk on menus.

At Gaia Retreat & Spa, you can join a group Sound Meditation (or book a one-on-one) to harmonise your bodily frequencies. Sound weird?

It feels a little out there, too, when you’re led through a guided meditation then immersed in a ‘shower’ of flutes, Tibetan bowls, and didgeridoo tones.

This hypnotic experience is designed to release anxiety, charge the brain and give you razor-sharp clarity.



Sensory deprivation On the Sunshine Coast, The Float Space has three space-age pods loaded with 500 kilograms of Epsom salts in 25 centimetres of water, designed to erase the stresses of the outside world, so the body’s parasympathetic response can kick in.

One hour in the pod is said to be equivalent to four-to-eight hours of deep sleep.

Champagne scrub Perhaps not so much weird as mouth-watering, the Signature Vino Spa Ritual at Spicers Vineyards Estate in the Hunter Valley kicks off with a pink Champagne scrub followed with a cocoa butter body wrap, choc mousse and cacao nib face scrub, and a facial infusion that contains 1000 milligrams of freeze-dried shiraz. You’ll be dewier than morning frost on the vines. Love Horses? Love Meditation? Check out our Equine Assisted Meditation