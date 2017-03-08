If you’ve ever felt the urge to dabble in a little artistry, now is the time to learn how to dye fabric, arrange flowers or even build your own dry stone wall. Here are our five creative worskshops to bring out your inner Martha Stewart.

1. Natasha Morgan, Daylesford, Vic

Set on a stunning property just outside of Daylesford, you’ll find landscape architect and urban designer Natasha Morgan leading creative workshops on all things foliage: from garden design to creating Mother’s Day posies and planting an edible garden. Other tutors also stop by to run more robust tutorials on dry stone walling and building dry stone huts, and there are classes on anything from shibori to bonsai craft.

2. Brick+Mortar, Adelaide, SA

A cafe, retail space, co-working hub and classroom, Brick+Mortar is a one-stop shop for your creative needs. Learn how to decorate cookies with pretty watercolour icing; how to use your DSLR camera like a pro; illustrate and paint; keep indoor plants alive; and keep all the creative juices flowing by fuelling up with a coffee and a red rice superbowl at the cafe.

3. Fox & Rabbit, Perth, WA

Boutique florist Fox & Rabbit shares the knowledge of flower craft with a range of creative workshops that includes dabbling in making your own terrariums, table garlands and hipster-accessory-du-jour, flower crowns. If you’re in Dunsborough keep an eye out: Fox & Rabbit workshops pop up occasionally here, too.