Facebook Instagram Twitter

The 10 most welcoming towns in Australia revealed

Two women walking down the main street of Montville Two women walking down the main street of Montville

Last updated . 03 February 2023

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

Comments (5)
  • John says:
    . 10 Feb 2021 at 11:59 am

    There must be some welcoming little towns in NSW

    Reply
  • Ted Reedy says:
    . 10 Feb 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Well !
    Five of the ten friendly towns are in Queensland with two in Victoria, two in WA, one in SA and none in NSW. We must be a real bunch of grumpy guts – what will it take for us to lift our game?
    Regards
    Ted

    Reply
  • Alexis Lander says:
    . 11 Feb 2021 at 6:35 am

    All these towns sound absolutely delightful however what does it say about NSW that not one is from there?

    Reply
  • pamela elaraj says:
    . 11 Feb 2021 at 8:25 am

    I have been to 5 of the towns listed, big one you missed is Moonta on the York Peninsula, it’s a great little town has something for everyone, plus beautiful beaches.
    My Mum lives around there we have spent many glorious holidays in the area.

    Reply
  • Margaret Freemantle says:
    . 03 Dec 2021 at 12:21 pm

    My father was born on Tamborine Mountain in 1917. His family ran the Post office and also the bus that ran from Tamborine to Brisbane. He tells how aboriginal families and whites looked after each other and that they all lived in harmony with the rainforest.
    Development there is so sad and never ever ought to have been allowed

    Reply

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo