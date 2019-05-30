All the best things happening in your state this June

Chiara Pinna-Cartwright

There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

To help you out, we have collated a guide of the best-goings-on for the month of June, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Thank us later.

NSW

Blackbird Luxury Accommodation opens

The Byron Hinterland

The Byron Bay accommodation offering just got a whole lot more beautiful with the arrival of Blackbird, the environmentally sustainable, luxury brainchild of James and Stella Hudson.

Comprised of self-contained pavilions and facilities, including a Magnesium mineral swimming pool, the property is framed by acres of that famous green rain forest, with spectacular views Eastwards to Cape Byron and the Pacific Ocean.

Blackbird toes that oh-so-good line of being wonderfully secluded, but still close enough to the action – exactly what you need on your next Byron vacay.

Pie Time

The Southern Highlands

June 1-30

Home to over 30 pie outlets, and plenty of award winning makers, it’s clear that The Southern Highlands is quickly cementing itself as the destination for a good ol’ fashioned pie.

And this year, you can join in on the fun with Pie Time: a series of mouth-watering pie themed events, festivals, tours and activities.

Head to the Southern Highlands for an extensive array of festivities, including a Pie Festival, Pie Competition, Dine With A Pie Events, and some great Pie Stay packages for those who want to embrace the true essence of Pie Trail over a few days.

Wild Food Adventures’ Winter Truffles Hunts

Robertson

June 1 and 29

As winter descends upon the region, so does the opportunity to enjoy fresh truffles.

Teaming up with a local Robertson truffle farm, Wild Food Adventures’ Winter Truffles Hunts promises an incredibly unique (and delicious) adventure.

Guests will be able to immerse themselves into the Iles and Robur Oak trees, watching the truffle dogs do their thing.

A lunch at the truffle farm will follow, catered by the Press Shop Bowral’s Chef, Nathan West. The feast promises country charm with fresh truffles matched with wine-tasting from a local award-winning cool climate wine maker.

Observatory Bar launches a new winter cocktail menu

Millers Point

As the chill of winter sets in, Observatory Bar’s new menu will warm you from the inside out, boasting a revamped collection of toasty winter cocktails.

The menu will feature cosmic inspired concoctions that are deeper, darker and more robust in flavour.

Expect both classic and complex recipes, bound by ingredients such as Sipsmith Sloe Gin, apricot brandy, lime, earl grey limoncello foam, hjine Cognac, ceylon arrack, homemade chai syrup, peychauds bitters and much, much more.

VIC

LUPO restaurant opens

Collingwood

On Tuesday, 4 June, Chef Restaurateur Scott Pickett’s Smith Street restaurant site will reopen as Lupo.

The relaxed, contemporary Italian offering accurately reflects its Melbourne locale, focussing on fresh, in-house made pasta, alongside modern Italian dishes peppered with ingredients from the Australian larder.

Spiegeltent Geelong

Geelong

May 30-June 23

The spectacular Spiegeltent is making its debut in Geelong this June, hosting a stellar line-up of hand-picked circus, comedy, cabaret, music and dance ensembles.

Experience the dizzying heights and death-defying acts of the award-winning, sword swallowing, fire breathing, acrobatically awesome international cast of headline act LIMBO(a production so hot Madonna saw it twice!).

Other highlights include Ella Hooper, Judith Lucy, Tom Gleeson, Kate Ceberano and Djuki Mala.

Winter Igloo Garden arrives at the Auburn Hotel

Hawthorn East

Wild Turkey American Honey is helping Melburnians escape their notorious winter chill with pop-up igloos at the Auburn Hotel.

The Winter Igloo Garden invites guests to seek solace from the cold with bespoke American Honey cocktails and seasonal dishes made with Melbourne Rooftop Honey.

There are an array of Igloo packages on offer, catering food and drink packages for groups up to 28. Find out more here

ACT

A Pooch Affair

Canberra Exhibition Park

June 15

Dog lovers rejoice! This year, Canberra is bringing a revolutionary event to Exhibition Park, called A Pooch Affair. This boutique event is completely dedicated to the fluffy member of the family, and will include doggie retail stalls, doggie diners, a breed playing area and for all your dogs pampering needs, a doggie day spa.

There will be events going on throughout the day, with competitions for the best dressed dogs and a multitude of prizes to be won. How can you not join in on the festivities?

Nick Offerman Comedy Show: All Rise

Canberra Theatre

June 12

Well known US actor and comedian, Nick Offerman will be gracing Australia with his comedic presence next month, as he showcases his live comedy show, All Rise, at Canberra Theatre on June 12th.

Renowned for his role in Park and Recreation, Offerman has been critically acclaimed for not only his work on screen, but also in front of a live audience. So his All Rise 2019 Australian Tour is a show that you won’t want to miss.

TAS

Dark Mofo

Berriedale, Tasmania

June 6 – 23

From magical music shows and imaginative light installations, Dark Mofo is an annual winter festival that celebrates the world of the uniquely creative. Created by Tasmania’s MONA gallery, the festival will be flowing with alternative tunes and filled with unique exhibitions from the likes of Simon Denny and Paul Yore.

This year, those with an affinity for the outdoors should head to the Dark Path, the place for exploring the artistic installations and curiosities that surround the festival.

Be sure to stop off at the Talisker Wilderness Bar to enjoy a warming seaside experience, taking the opportunity to cosy up in front of the fire with a warming hot toddy in hand.

Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival

St Helens

June 8 – 10

This three day art festival will be a showcase of all best and most unique artworks throughout their many forms. The Bay of Fires event program will be packed with activities for all ages to enjoy, including dancing, fine art, gardening, exhibitions and art markets.

This fun-filled festival is a celebration of the imaginative, and is sure to bring out the creative side of all who attend.

WA

The Drop Festival

Busselton

June 1

Close to the beauty of the Margaret River wine region, the all ages music event, The Drop Festival is taking over Barnard Park in the city of Busselton. Huge headliners include, Angus & Julia Stone, The Jungle Giants and Client Liaison. The festival proudly standing as a environmentally sustainable and local event.

The Drop is a festival filled with not only good music, but good food, fun activities and a feel good culture, making this festivals second year on the Margaret River, looking to be bigger and better than ever.

Indoor Plant Warehouse Sale

West Perth

June 8-9

Head down to the eclectic Old Pickle Factory in West Perth, and be immersed in The Jungle Collective’s huge Indoor Plant Warehouse Sale. Classified as a winter wonderland sale, their huge range will include indoor plant favourites and some rare plants too.

With over 200 different species of plants, the warehouse sale will also offer a massive selection of specially designed pots for every person’s style. But with this only being a two day event, we suggest you get in early, to grab the best plants on offer while they’re still there.

SA

Fork of the Ages

Port Adelaide

June 1

Food trucks will inundate the Port Adelaide area for Fork of the Ages. A foodie event that’s experienced best on an empty stomach, Fork is a feel good event for all ages. With good music, entertainment for all, craft drinks, local art, and more food trucks and pop up stalls than you can count, this free event showcases the very best that Adelaide has to offer.

Make sure you check out the mouth watering BBQ dishes found at Low & Slow BBQ, or if your more of a sweet tooth, Giro Gelato is definitely worth waiting in line for.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Adelaide

June 7-22

Another festival that lands on the Queens Birthday long weekend, is Adelaide’s biggest cabaret festival, that sees Australian and international acts journeying to the region to perform in the renowned classic and contemporary program each year.

The allure of the cabaret genre, and the reputation of the festivals artistic director, Julia Zemiro, has left theatre and musical lovers tingling with excitement for the festival to launch in early June.

Sea and Vines Festival

McLaren Vale

June 8-10

Take in the McLaren Vale wine region and experience the Sea and Vines Festival this June long weekend. The three day event is set amongst picturesque vineyards, and includes the most indulgent and sensational food and wine experiences spread out throughout the entire festival.

From degustation dinners, tastings with chefs and winery tours, the Sea and Vines Festival will make for the perfect weekend away if you’re looking to be completely immersed in the very best of the regions food and wine.

NT

Barunga Festival

East Arnhem Land

June 7-9

This Northern Territory festival is a showcase of the region’s indigenous culture, music, life and community spirit. A touching event that allows you to dig deep into the true nature of the indigenous community in East Arnhem Land.

With music collaborations and sport events throughout, the festival has a myriad of sponsors and locals that help make the festival as special as it is. It’s an intimate cultural learning experience and genuine fun day out for the whole family.

NT Orchid Spectacular

Darwin

June 15-16

Soak up the relaxed atmosphere of Northern Territory most well known Orchid show. The annual festival displays native flora from all around the region. A day at the Orchid show will be filled with hot food and bargain stalls, raffles, tips from orchis specialists, potting demonstrations and a floral art and photographic section.

With tickets starting at $7 for adults, $5 for Seniors and free entry for kids under 12, this family friendly event is hard to pass up.

Women like us comedy

Darwin

June 21-22

Comedic duo, Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are heading to Darwin on their stand up comedy tour. Breaking the barrier on everyday life experiences, no topic is spared, and it’s their no care attitude that makes them so funny and relatable to many women.

Putting a hilarious twist on their lives as middle aged women, mothers, and country girls, it’s no wonder they have 50 sold out shows around Australia. So be quick and buy tickets to their remaining shows, before it’s all sold out.

QLD

Quandamooka

North Stradbroke Island

Throughout June

Held in the coastal region of East Brisbane, Quandamooka Festival is a unique look into the culture of the local indigenous communities. The festival implores its attendees to become immersed in the way of the locals, throughout its many aspects, including eco boat tours, fibre art and weaving workshops, music, cultural talks and bush tucker dining.

It’s main purpose is to allow tourists to embrace the Quandamooka people, and experience their way of life. It’s an enlightening festival that will leave you open minded and eager to learn more of the indigenous culture of North Stradbroke Island.

Scenic Rim Eat Local Week

Scenic Rim Region

June 29 – July 7

Experience the very best food and wine of the Scenic Rim region, while taking in the sheer natural beauty of the area with Scenic Rim Eat Local Week. This year’s program is filled to the brim with festivals, farm and winery events and food experiences set to leave you mesmerized with South East Queensland’s local produce.

Choose from its many events, including the deliciou tasting plates at market stalls, chef masterclasses and live music flowing throughout when you visit the Winter Harvest Festival on July 6th, or decadent long table lunches at O’Reilly’s Canungra Valley Vineyards on June 30th.

Sunnybank $2 Food Trail

Sunnybank

June 22

Sunnybank Plaza will be turned into a foodie’s paradise on June 22nd, with the return of Sunnybank $2 Food Trail. The name pretty much says it all. There are 45 eateries that are set up, offering a range of delicious and wholesome Asian cuisines, with nothing costing more than $2 per tasting plate. From 2pm-8pm, prepare to indulge in a variety of Asian treats, such as fresh sushi, bubble tea, chicken katsu and many more.

The foodie event also has the entertainment and music aspect to match. With lion-dancers, musician and a kids zone, only a few of the many activities on offer during this food extravaganza.

25th Anniversary of Pulp Fiction at Miami Marketta

Miami, Gold Coast

June 14

As 2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the legendary film and soundtrack, Pulp Fiction, Miami Marketta is celebrating Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece by bringing in brass fueled funk band, Cheap Fakes, to perform the entire soundtrack at their Gold Coast street food playground.

Always filled with good tunes, delicious vendors and a full bar, Miami Marketta is going to be buzzing on June 14th, when Pulp Fiction is brought back to life for a special one night only production.

Nikka Whiskey Dining Experience

Gold Coast

June 12

Vibrant Japanese restaurant, Yamagen, located in the heart of Surfers Paradise, is putting on a Nikka Whisky Dinner, for all the true whiskey lovers out there to feast on.

Ambassador Kevin Griffin will take our guests on a whisky journey throughout time in a unique dining experience, with the guided 6 course Omakase dinner being expertly paired with perfect blends of Nikka whiskey. Allow the chefs delectable dishes and the expertise from our whiskey guides to allow you to tap into your inner whisky coinessour this winter season.

BBQ & Beer Roadshow

Cleveland

June 29 – 30

It’s no wonder meat lovers flock from all over to attend Cleveland’s BBQ and Beer Roadshow. Nothing is better than chowing down on a flavour filled piece of tender meat while sipping on a thirst quenching craft brew.

Not only can you taste all the finest meats in the region, but the roadshow brings you insider knowledge as you listen to the masters tips and tricks to creating the perfect meat dish or delicious brew. With the live music that runs throughout the entirety of the roadshow, the vibes are high at the BBQ & Beer Roadshow. So book a ticket and prepare for a truly amazing and tasty afternoon experience.