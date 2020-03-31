April book club: Where the Crawdads Sing

Join us as we read this month’s Australian Traveller Book Club novel: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens. April marks the launch of our first book club and what better way to find the silver lining in staying at home during these unprecedented times than by curling up with this sure-to-be exquisite novel by Delia Owens? This month’s book was chosen by… Our Digital Editor-in-Chief Katie Carlin: “I have heard nothing but good things about this novel. It continues to top bestseller lists around the world and I am excited to be launching our new book club with such a promising read. The author, Delia Owens, is also an accomplished wildlife scientist and I am interested to see how she draws on her expertise and uses it in this work of fiction.”

About the book For years, rumours of the “Marsh Girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life–until the unthinkable happens. Through Kya’s story, Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps. About the author Delia Owens is the coauthor of three internationally bestselling nonfiction books about her life as a wildlife scientist in Africa. She holds a BS in Zoology from the University of Georgia and a PhD in Animal Behavior from the University of California at Davis. She has won the John Burroughs Award for Nature Writing and has been published in Nature, The African Journal of Ecology, and International Wildlife, among many others. She lives in the mountains of North Carolina. Where the Crawdads Sing is her first novel.

What do you do next?

1. Get a copy of Where the Crawdads Sing. It is available for purchase on Kindle, Audible, and for delivery online.

2. Join the book club each month by sharing a photo of Where the Crawdads Sing on Instagram and tagging us using our handle @austtraveller and the hashtag #austtravellerbookclub.