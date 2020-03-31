April book club: Where the Crawdads Sing

What do you do next?
1. Get a copy of Where the Crawdads Sing. It is available for purchase on Kindle, Audible, and for delivery online.
2. Join the book club each month by sharing a photo of Where the Crawdads Sing on Instagram and tagging us using our handle @austtraveller and the hashtag #austtravellerbookclub.
3. Follow our Instagram and Facebook stories throughout the month and engage with our updates and questions by replying directly to the stories or share your own thoughts on the book as you read with us by using the #austtravellerbookclub and tagging @austtraveller on Instagram (just don’t post any spoilers!).
4. Watch our video on Facebook on the last Thursday of each month. Katie will share her thoughts on the book and ask you questions to discuss in the comments below. The top answers to our questions will be added to the review in this article at the end of the month.
You must be logged in to post a comment.