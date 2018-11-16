Editor

Love the outdoors, don’t care for camping but still need your luxury? Amp your next adventure with these Australian glamping holiday sites…

A deluxe view of Uluru: Longitude 131

Antique trinkets, earthly furnishings in 15 tented pavilions that raise the concept of ‘camping’ to another universe. The best bits about Longitude 131? – the view of Uluru, guided walks and a champagne-lined experience.

Urban zoo camping: Taronga’s Roar & Snore

Sydney’s Taronga Park Zoo after dark: an intense in-tents experience. Roar & Snore’s luxury tents offer front-row harbour views and a lullaby of exotic animal noises to fall asleep to.

Outback glamping under the stars: Wilpena Pound

Deep within the Flinders Ranges most spectacular land formation this glampsite is closer to a hotel than a tent city with awe inspiring views from its timber decks. Wilpena Pound Resort is a grand place to base yourself for exploring all the outdoorsy options of this accessible-outback hub. All without banging a tent peg in anger.

Stylish sea views: Sal Salis

The place to base yourself for everything that Ningaloo and Shark Bay have to offer including, of course, those majestic whale sharks. Set on the dunes of remote Cape Range National Park, Sal Salis eco bush camp limits its intake to just 18 guests at any one time, with en-suite luxury and plenty of opportunity for exploring during the day.

Wetlands luxury: Wildman Luxury Lodge

Halfway between Darwin and Kakadu National Park, Wildman Wilderness Lodge is a great base to explore NT’s tropical wetlands. King-size beds, plump pillows, ceiling fans, en suites and its own infinity pool – you get the picture. Watch out for the resident croc, the five-metre ‘Big Arse’.

Under Sky at the Mountain, Vic

Under Sky is offering luxury camping within Mount Buffalo National Park. the site consists of 10 canvas bell tents and operates until 17 December. In addition to queen-size beds, plush interiors and daily housekeeping, the tents also come with gas cookers, pots and cutlery. There are bathrooms on site, and a communal area for guests to gather.

Bubble Tents, NSW

Located in the Capertee Valley in the NSW Central Tablelands (referred to by some as Australia’s Grand Canyon – it’s the widest canyon in the world), Bubble Tents’ glamping experience involves sleeping under the stars in one of three see-through igloos – Virgo, Cancer and Leo – with en suite toilet (thankfully not see-through), telescope and a generous deck area with fire pit.

Glamping With Nature, Vic

Until 13 December, Glamping With Nature’s glampsite at Devil Cove in the Lake Eildon National Park, just two hours from Melbourne, offers couples’ and family tents complete with comfortable beds, all linens, towels and toiletries, a goodies basket of local produce and cooking utensils; there are shared bathrooms, barbecues and fire pits on site.

Into the Woods, VIC

The glamping concept from Into the Woods involves picking the luxury tent that suits (all are decorated in a cosy Scandi style) then choosing between campsites at Yackandandah Holiday Park and Discovery Parks Lake Hume, both in the Albury-Wodonga region. Or for something different, Into the Woods will bring glamping to you, setting up camp on your property.

Sanctuary at Sirromet, Qld

Located just 30 minutes from Brisbane at Mount Cotton, Sanctuary at Sirromet is a glampsite of 18 tents set up among the vines of this family-owned winery. In addition to luxe appointments – king-size bed, en suite, air-conditioning, locally sourced breakfast hamper – there’s TV-free solitude, stunning landscapes, lots of wildlife and a well-stocked cellar door just five minutes’ walk away.